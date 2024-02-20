MAGA Trucker Does A 180 After Trying To Start A Boycott Of NYC Over Donald Trump’s $355M Fine

A trucker who supports Donald Trump has taken back his call to action for truckers to boycott sending packages to New York City.

The man, "Chicago Ray," made the remarks after a New York court fined Trump $355 million for fraudulently increasing the value of his assets in financial documents.

Recanting his stance, Ray claimed he had no interest in leading any movement, but he remains 100% behind Trump.

'Chicago Ray' Explains Why He Took Down Boycott Video

Amid Trump's piling legal worse and his New York fraud trial, a trucker, "Chicago Ray," who is an ardent supporter of the billionaire mogul, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his displeasure over the ruling in a video. He also called his fellow truckers to "start denying loads going to New York City."

Yet, within a single day of his video gaining widespread attention, Ray took it down, encouraging drivers to form their own opinions but not withdrawing his personal endorsement of Trump.

"I took that video down from Friday bc it went viral, and my Grandson [saw] it on TikTok… I stand with Trump 100% Truckers for Trump," the trucker wrote on the same social media platform.

He also clarified that he had no interest in leading any movement, shutting down any such notions that might have risen after the initial video.

X | Chicago Ray

He added, "I ain't the leader of any movement... I'm my own man, period... God Bless America, God Bless Trump, and God bless every Truck driver in this country."

In a follow-up post, Ray claimed that despite taking down his video, there's still a movement among truckers for Trump, who are "refusing loads" as a form of protest.

He said, "I'm in Wisconsin and I'm hearing guys refusing loads..... this could take longer than a week.... my advice for New Yorkers is start stocking up... there's millions of Truckers for Trump millions of us .. leave Trump TF alone."

Donald Trump's Fundraiser For $355M Fine Has Surpassed $600,000

Chicago Ray is just one of the many Trump supporters who have come out to stand with the ex-president in the wake of his New York fraud trial ruling.

One of them, Elena Cardone, the wife of wealthy real estate investor Grant Cardone, even launched a GoFundMe page for Trump to help him pay the fine.

"I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York," Elena wrote on the page.

She added, "This is more than a legal fund; it's a call to all business owners and entrepreneurs to rally in defense of all businesses and for [a] man who has never hesitated to stand in defense of us."

The fundraiser has now exceeded $600,000, with nearly 12,000 MAGA donations contributing to Trump's cause in the four days since its creation. Despite calls from some social media users for its closure, GoFundMe has stated that it does not violate its policy.

All About Donald Trump's New York Fraud Trial Ruling

As part of the $355 million fine verdict, Trump was barred for three years from taking up any top post in any New York corporation or legal entity within the state.

His sons Eric and Donald Jr., who were also indicted in the case, were fined more than four million dollars each, along with a two-year business ban.

Trump is also expected to pay a nine percent interest rate on the sum of damages as mandated by the state of New York. Additionally, per a pre-trial ruling on the case, the fine "will continue to increase every single day" until Trump complies.

But since Trump has announced his intention to appeal, the payment would be paused until an appellate court sits on the case. In the meantime, the 77-year-old is scheduled to return to court next month for allegedly paying hush money to two women, adult film star Stormy Daniels, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump Called Judge Engoron 'Crooked' Over 'Un-American' Judgment

Following the verdict, Trump took to his Truth social media to slam NY Judge Arthur Engoron and the New York Attorney General, Letitia James. He called Engorgon "crooked" and branded James a "corrupt" person.

He added that the verdict was an "unAmerican judgment against" him, his family, and his "tremendous business," adding that the "radicals are doing all they can to kick" him out.

Trump's son, Eric, also followed in his father's footsteps, labeling the recent legal actions against his family's business empire as a "set-up" and a betrayal of his father's contributions to the city. He also said it was politically motivated and designed to tarnish the family's reputation.

"It was a set-up from the very beginning… [Engoron]; the animosity; the way he looked at my father in the courthouse was horrible. I've never seen such hatred in anybody's eyes before," he said, per NYP.