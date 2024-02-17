MAGA Fans Slammed For Launching GoFundMe To Help Billionaire Donald Trump Pay $355M Fine

Donald Trump's supporters are trying to raise money to help the former president offset the $355 million fine after being found guilty in the New York civil fraud trial.

A GoFundMe page was started on the billionaire mogul's behalf shortly after the court imposed the fine on him for fraudulently inflating the value of his assets in financial documents.

It has since garnered the ire of social media users, with many saying Trump is already a billionaire and doesn't need the funds.

Over $63,000 Was Raised Within 21 Hours Of Its Creation

Months after the New York Attorney General's office filed a suit against Donald Trump for fraudulently inflating his assets in financial documents, the billionaire mogul has been found guilty by the court.

The verdict came on Friday, with the judge in charge of the case, Justice Engoron, ordering that Trump and his companies pay a massive $354,868,768 fine, as recommended by Attorney General Letitia James.

While Trump has expressed his intention to appeal the decision, his supporters have taken matters into their own hands by donating to a GoFundMe to offset the fine. The page, entitled "Stand with Trump; Fund the $335M Unjust Judgment," had raised over $63,000 from more than 1700 donors within 21 hours of its creation.

Some of the donations ranged in smaller values between $5 and $100, while some individuals went the extra mile by donating above $1000.

The Ex-President's Supporter Says GoFundMe Is 'More Than A Legal Fund'

The GoFundMe page was launched by Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate investor Grant Cardone. As part of the donation call to action, Elena stated that the fund's main purpose is to show loyalty to Trump and, by extension, other MAGA supporters.

"This is more than a legal fund; it's a clarion call to all patriots to rally in defense of a man who has never hesitated to stand in defense of us," she penned.

She added, "It's about showing that when one of us is targeted for championing the values that make America great, he does not stand alone. We stand with him, shoulder to shoulder, ready to support, defend, and fight back against a system that threatens to undermine the very foundations of our republic."

My wife @elenacardone started a $354,000,000 GoFundMe account to fund the UNJUST judgement against @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump and Trump Organization. Give something & DEMONSTRATE that the people of America are standing together against unjust rulings like this… — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) February 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Elena's husband took to X, formerly Twitter, to slam the "unjust" judgment and ask people to donate to the fund.

"Give something & DEMONSTRATE that the people of America are standing together against unjust rulings like this where a bias [sic] judges & corrupt legal system is out of control," he wrote.

He added, "Any amount is welcomed & 100% of funds will be forwarded to Trump Org for his defense of this ridiculous judgment. If this ruling stands, everything you own is at risk."

Social Media Users Slam Donald Trump's GoFundMe

On social media, several users slammed the fundraising gesture, saying that it violated the rules of GoFundMe.

"I am pretty sure @gofundme has a few rules about raising funds to pay criminal fines. What say you @gofundme," said one user.

"This is a clear violation of @gofundme TOS. I give it 24 hours, and they'll suspend it," another individual remarked.

Several other users noted that the Trump family is made up of billionaires who should be the ones raising the funds.

An individual remarked, "His daughter and son-in-law have 2 billion. Let them bail him out."

Another person said, "What balls. He's a billionaire with a freaking private 747 jet. He can liquidate some assets. Stop trying to make people living paycheck to paycheck to pay his bills."

One more user wrote, "Since Trump said Mar-a-lago is worth $1.5 billion, he should sell that, pay off the fines, and pocket the difference. It's a clown move to GoFundMe for a guy who claims he's a billionaire."

Donald Trump's Stormy Daniels Trial Begins Next Month

Donald Trump is scheduled to return to court next month for allegedly paying hush money to two women, Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The trial, dubbed the Stormy Daniels trial, aims to determine if Trump can be on the ballot for the upcoming election later this year.

Prosecutors have already argued that Trump falsified records to conceal payments, which they believe is an act of withholding truthful information from voters, thereby violating the electoral laws.

However, it is understood that Trump won't be denying that he concealed payments. Instead, he would argue that the reason was to hide the affairs from his wife, Melania Trump, and not as a preventive move to avoid knowledge of the affairs being used by his then-opponents to malign him.