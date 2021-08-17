Mae Whitman comes out as pansexual

Mae Whitman is pansexual.

The Parenthood and Good Girls actress, 33, opened up about her sexuality in a post talking about her voice role in Disney Channel's animated series The Owl House, which is known for its LGBTQ-inclusive storytelling.

"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House," she wrote on Instagram. "Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world!"

To help those who are unfamiliar try to understand her heart, Whitman added, "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fit me best [rainbow emoji] and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community."

Whitman, who made her film debut at the age of 6, included a link to GLAAD's resource on bisexuality.

The Owl House, which premiered in January 2020, was created by Dana Terrace and made history by portraying Disney's first bisexual lead character on a TV series with 14-year-old Luz Noceda (voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles).

Terrace, who is bisexual, said she was candid with Disney from the start about her desire to include "queer kids in the main cast." However, when the series was picked up, she ran into trouble, having execs then say she "could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship" on the channel. She insisted, she said, and later became "very supported" by newer Disney management.

Luz and Whitman's Amity, who is a lesbian, recently made their teen romance official on the show. They are known to their fan following as "Lumity."