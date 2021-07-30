Madonna Slams DaBaby for His 'Hateful' and Misinformed Remarks About HIV: 'Know Your Facts'

madonna da baby

Madonna has a "message" for DaBaby following his homophobic comments about HIV.

The "Papa Don't Preach" singer, 62, slammed the misinformation that DaBaby spread about the AIDS and LGBTQ community on stage and during his performance at Rolling Loud earlier this week. DaBaby, 29, has since apologized for his "insensitive" rant.

"If you're going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts," Madonna wrote alongside a video of DaBaby's comments.

She continued, "After decades of hard won scientific research— there are life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV's can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID's is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd."

"I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God 🙏" she added.

Madonna also addressed DaBaby's "sexist remarks about Ladies who's p— need to smell like water" during his speech, writing that those comments "only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze."

"People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear," she concluded. "All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN."

On Wednesday, DaBaby apologized for his comments while claiming that "y'all digested that wrong" and asked those speaking against his speech to "show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass."

"Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody," he tweeted. "So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."

DaBaby also used the incident to promote a new song, where he also refers to the sexually transmitted disease, rapping, "Bitch, we like AIDS, I'm on your ass, we on your ass, bitch, we won't go 'way.'"

Madonna is not the first celebrity to condemn the rapper for his remarks. On Wednesday, Elton John shared facts about the disease that affects more than 70 million people worldwide and said DaBaby's statement "fuels stigma and discrimination."

"Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities," John added. "A musician's job is to bring people together.⁣"

Earlier this week, Dua Lipa — who featured DaBaby on her song "Levitating" — spoke out against the rapper's comments, too.

"I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with."

"I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community," she added. "We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."