Madonna Shares Sexy Topless Selfies as She Asks, 'Why Do I Always Have to Explain Everything?'

Madonna isn't answering to anyone but herself.

The 62-year-old pop icon posted a series of selfies to her Instagram grid on Friday, which showed her wearing a collection of several necklaces — and seemingly not much else.

In the topless images, Madonna gazes at the camera with a serious expression on her face as her long blonde hair hangs down the front of her body, concealing her breasts.

"Why do I have to Explain Everything ... 🐰," she wrote in the caption.

While Madonna didn't elaborate on the nature of her caption, she has been in the news as of late regarding her presence on social media.

Last month, a woman named Amelia Goldie alleged that the "Vogue" signer had photoshopped her face onto Goldie's body in a photo she posted six years ago, while promoting her album Rebel Heart.

In a video posted to her TikTok on March 10, Goldie shared a side-by-side image from a magazine that showed Madonna in an identical outfit and pose to hers, including a Joy Division T-shirt, houndstooth-pattern skirt and black platform heels.

"I [would] definitely laugh and say I'm flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!" Goldie told Buzzfeed of how she'd respond if Madonna, whom she is a big fan of, ever reached out to her.

"I think if you're going to play somebody else's body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!" she added. (A rep for Madonna has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment, and the singer has not publicly addressed the allegations.)

On Thursday, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker posted a series of sultry videos in which she seemed to be making her relationship with backup dancer/rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams Instagram official.

In the videos, Madonna was wearing a purple hooded windbreaker over her long blonde locks, licking her lips seductively for what appeared to be a photo shoot with Williams, 26, as smoke billowed around the pair.

The two shared several steamy kisses throughout the footage, set to a background track of "Vanity" by Aftertheparty. At one point, Madonna even blew smoke into Williams' mouth.

She also posted a shared of snapshots from the shoot, giving a closer look at her ensemble including large hoop earrings, a variety of necklaces, a wide-rimmed black hat, a low-cut black top — and, in one photo, a marijuana cigarette between her teeth.

While a rep for Madonna has not commented on the nature of her relationship with Williams, the two were spotted with his hands around her waist on her hotel balcony in Miami in December 2019. He'd been a fixture on her Instagram account since earlier that year, making appearances throughout the summer and fall, and has since popped up occasionally, including during her 62nd birthday trip to Jamaica in August.