Madonna Celebrates 63rd Birthday Surrounded By Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and Her Kids

Happy Birthday, Madame X!

On Monday, Madonna celebrated her 63rd birthday by sharing photos of a loving get-together alongside her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, her six children and close friends.

"Let the Birthday Games Begin………… 💙🎂🎉💜🍾✨🎈," she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram, starting with a photo of the singer sporting a sky blue dress and her signature bleached blonde hair. In a second photo, she poses for the camera as she licks ice cream on a cone with her boyfriend, 27, who's seen resting his hand on her leg.

Also in the carousel, the "Like a Virgin" songstress is seen hugging her son Rocco Ritchie, 21, (whom she shares with Guy Ritchie), along with a solo photo of daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, (whom she shares with Carlos Leon). She also posted a cute picture of her two youngest daughters Estere, 8, and Stelle Ciccone, 8, with two friends and a photo of her and Guy's son David Banda, 15, holding a flower between his teeth.

The carousel ended with a photo of Madonna and Williams holding hands and walking away.

The comment section of her post was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike.

"Happy birthday to the one and only!!! You look AMAZING!!!! 💥💥💥," wrote Donatella Versace.

"Happy birthday ♥️ #iconic," wrote Kelly Ripa.

On her Instagram Story, Madonna showed off the fancy dinner table and romantic setting for her birthday celebration.

Madonna's birthday festivities come as she announced a collaboration with Warner Music Group, which will now be responsible for her entire recorded music catalog as Warner Chappel Music will administer her songwriting work.

"Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration," Madonna said in a press release about the partnership. "They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalog from the last 40 years."

It also comes ahead of the release of her MADAME X documentary film, which is set to air on Paramount+ starting Oct. 8.

As part of her birthday celebrations, Madonna announced that her birthday wish is for friends and fans to adopt a bed at Malawi's Mercy James Centre hospital to ensure that sick or injured children can receive needed care in the African country.