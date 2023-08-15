Madonna cancels Tulsa stop on postponed 'The Celebration Tour'

TULSA — Oklahoma won't be celebrating with Madonna after all.

As the music icon announced Tuesday the dates of her postponed "The Celebration Tour," she also canceled at least five previously announced concerts, including her planned show at Tulsa's BOK Center.

According to an email from the venue, the Oklahoma stop on Madonna's "The Celebration Tour" has been scrapped due to scheduling conflicts.

Madonna, who turns 65 on Aug. 16, was originally scheduled to launch her global trek July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and make an Oklahoma stop July 27 at the BOK Center.

Why did Madonna postpone her 'The Celebration Tour?'

But the Rock and Roll Fall of Famer officially postponed in July her North American concerts on "The Celebration Tour," including all shows originally scheduled between July 15 and Oct. 8, due to health issues.

Word of the official postponement came after the superstar’s manager, Guy Oseary, announced in June via Instagram that Madonna had been hospitalized in a New York intensive care unit with a “serious bacterial infection" but was expected to make a full recovery.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary posted at the time.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

In a July message on Instagram, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said she planned to reschedule her North American leg of the trek and begin "The Celebration Tour" in October in Europe.

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all my blessings in life," Madonna said in her July 10 Instagram post.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

Which of Madonna's North American shows have been canceled?

But not all her originally announced North American tour dates will be rescheduled. Along with the Tulsa concert, her Dec. 22 show in Nashville, Jan. 15 concert in San Francisco, Jan. 18 date in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 show in Phoenix have all been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.

The best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, Madonna is expected to showcase her famed catalog of hits spanning more than four decades on "The Celebration Tour," produced by Live Nation.

According to the superstar's website, the tour now will start Oct. 14 with a four-night run of sold-out London shows at O2 Arena.

