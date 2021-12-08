Madonna, Boyfriend Ahlamalik and Four of Her Kids Dress Up as Elves to Show Off Christmas Decor

Madonna Instagram

Madonna and her kids are in the Christmas spirit.

On Monday, the 63-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram celebrating the last night of Hanukkah by putting up her Christmas tree with four of her kids: son David, 16, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie, plus daughter Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella and Estere, 9.

"Let me tell you something about Christmas… it's the best time of year," David said before the clip shows the family dressed in matching elf costumes decorating their tree while dancing and singing "Last Christmas."

Madonna and her kids were also joined by the singer's boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, who also had on a matching elf costume for the occasion.

"I'm the awkward looking Elf 🧝‍♀️ I think we sprayed too much snow on the tree 🎄But we had fun celebrating the last day of Hanukkah by decorating the X-mas tree," Madonna captioned the sweet holiday video.

"Here is the thing. Jesus was a Jew and decorating the tree is a Pagan ritual and does anyone really know when Jesus was born????!! Life is a mystery………..🙏🏼. so let's embrace all faiths and rituals as long as they make us happy and we Are focused more on giving than receiving ! 🎁♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," she continued.

The music icon also shared photos on her Instagram Story showing off their completed tree while calling herself and her kids "bad elves."

The singer is also mom to son Rocco, 21, whom she also shares with Ritchie; and daughter Lourdes, 25, whom she shares with Carlos Leon.

Madonna posted a similar fun video during her Thanksgiving celebration with her kids last month.

"It's a Family affair 💛🍁💛🍂💛 #givingthanks #slyandthefamilystone," she captioned a video documenting her Thanksgiving gathering, which included food, music, dancing and time outdoors.

The "Like a Virgin" artist also documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of Mercy playing the piano and a photo of David playing the guitar.

"Giving thanks," she wrote beside each of the posts.