Madonna Announces Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates
After after being hospitalized earlier this summer with a serious bacterial infection and announcing the postponement of her North American tour dates, Madonna has today (Aug. 15) announced the rescheduled tour itinerary.
Shows will get underway Dec. 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and most stops will feature multi-night stands in each city. Four of Madonna’s five Los Angeles shows moved from Crypto.com Arena to the Forum, and five dates (in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix) were canceled due to scheduling conflicts.
The Celebration tour will conclude in April 2024 with a four-night stand in Mexico City. As previously reported, the European dates will get underway Oct. 14 in London.
When the Celebration tour was announced in January, Madonna said she was “excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.” The artist has long resisted delving fully into her legendary back catalog in a live setting, and her last tour, a 2019-2020 outing in support of her album Madame X, featured 11 or 12 songs nightly from that project and only a handful of tracks from earlier classic releases.
See the full list of Madonna’s Celebration tour dates below:
10/14/2023
London, UK
The O2
10/15/2023
London, UK
The O2
10/17/2023
London, UK
The O2
10/18/2023
London, UK
The O2
10/21/2023
Antwerp, BE
Sportpaleis
10/22/2023
Antwerp, BE
Sportpaleis
10/25/2023
Copenhagen, DK
Royal Arena
10/26/2023
Copenhagen, DK
Royal Arena
10/28/2023
Stockholm, SE
Tele2 Arena
11/1/2023
Barcelona, ES
Palau Sant Jordi
11/2/2023
Barcelona, ES
Palau Sant Jordi
11/6/2023
Lisbon, PT
Altice Arena
11/7/2023
Lisbon, PT
Altice Arena
11/12/2023
Paris, FR
Accor Arena
11/13/2023
Paris, FR
Accor Arena
11/15/2023
Cologne, DE
Lanxess Arena
11/16/2023
Cologne, DE
Lanxess Arena
11/19/2023
Paris, FR
Accor Arena
11/20/2023
Paris, FR
Accor Arena
11/23/2023
Milan, IT
Mediolanum Forum
11/25/2023
Milan, IT
Mediolanum Forum
11/28/2023
Berlin, DE
Mercedes-Benz Arena
11/29/2023
Berlin, DE
Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/1/2023
Amsterdam, NL
Ziggo Dome
12/2/2023
Amsterdam, NL
Ziggo Dome
12/5/2023
London, UK
The O2
12/6/2023
London, UK
The O2
Madonna – The Celebration Tour – 2023/2024
New Date
Venue City
Venue Name
Rescheduled From
12/13/2023
Brooklyn
Barclays Center
Original Date (no change)
12/14/2023
Brooklyn
Barclays Center
Original Date (no change)
12/16/2023
Brooklyn
Barclays Center
MSG – 8/27/2023*
12/18/2023
Washington
Capital One Arena
Original Date (no change)
12/19/2023
Washington
Capital One Arena
9/2/2023
1/8/2024
Boston
TD Garden
8/30/2023
1/9/2024
Boston
TD Garden
8/31/2023
1/11/2024
Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
8/13/2023
1/12/2024
Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
8/14/2023
1/15/2024
Detroit
Little Caesars Arena
8/5/2023
1/18/2024
Montreal
Bell Centre
8/19/2023
1/20/2024
Montreal
Bell Centre
8/20/2023
1/22/2024
New York
Madison Square Garden Arena
8/23/2023
1/23/2024
New York
Madison Square Garden Arena
8/24/2023
1/25/2024
Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023
1/29/2024
New York
Madison Square Garden Arena
8/26/2023
2/1/2024
Chicago
United Center
8/9/2023
2/2/2024
Chicago
United Center
8/10/2023
2/5/2024
Pittsburgh
PPG Paints Arena
8/7/2023
2/8/2024
Cleveland
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
8/2/2023
2/13/2024
Saint Paul
Xcel Energy Center
7/30/2023
2/17/2024
Seattle
Climate Pledge Arena
7/18/2023
2/18/2024
Seattle
Climate Pledge Arena
7/19/2023
2/21/2024
Vancouver
Rogers Arena
7/15/2023
2/24/2024
Sacramento
Golden 1 Center
1/13/2024
2/27/2024
San Francisco
Chase Center
10/4/2023
2/28/2024
San Francisco
Chase Center
10/5/2023
3/1/2024
Las Vegas
T-Mobile Arena
10/7/2023
3/2/2024
Las Vegas
T-Mobile Arena
10/8/2024
3/4/2024
Los Angeles
Kia Forum
Crypto.com – 9/27/23*
3/5/2024
Los Angeles
Kia Forum
Crypto.com – 9/28/23*
3/7/2024
Los Angeles
Kia Forum
Crypto.com – 9/30/23*
3/9/2024
Los Angeles
Kia Forum
Crypto.com – 10/01/23*
3/11/2024
Los Angeles
Kia Forum
Kia Forum – 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*
3/13/2024
Palm Desert
Acrisure Arena
1/11/2024
3/16/2024
Phoenix
Footprint Center
7/22/2023
3/19/2024
Denver
Ball Arena
7/25/2023
3/24/2024
Dallas
American Airlines Center
9/18/2023
3/25/2024
Dallas
American Airlines Center
9/19/2023
3/28/2024
Houston
Toyota Center
9/13/2023
3/29/2024
Houston
Toyota Center
9/14/2023
4/1/2024
Atlanta
State Farm Arena
9/5/2023
4/4/2024
Tampa
Amalie Arena
9/7/2023
4/6/2024
Miami
Kaseya Center
9/9/2023
4/7/2024
Miami
Kaseya Center
9/10/2023
4/14/2024
Austin
Moody Center
9/21/2023
4/15/2024
Austin
Moody Center
9/22/2023
4/20/2024
Mexico City
Palacio De Los Deportes
1/25/2024
4/21/2024
Mexico City
Palacio De Los Deportes
1/27/2024
4/23/2024
Mexico City
Palacio De Los Deportes
1/28/2024
4/24/2024
Mexico City
Palacio De Los Deportes
1/30/2024
