Madonna Announces Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates

After after being hospitalized earlier this summer with a serious bacterial infection and announcing the postponement of her North American tour dates, Madonna has today (Aug. 15) announced the rescheduled tour itinerary.

Shows will get underway Dec. 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and most stops will feature multi-night stands in each city. Four of Madonna’s five Los Angeles shows moved from Crypto.com Arena to the Forum, and five dates (in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix) were canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The Celebration tour will conclude in April 2024 with a four-night stand in Mexico City. As previously reported, the European dates will get underway Oct. 14 in London.

When the Celebration tour was announced in January, Madonna said she was “excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.” The artist has long resisted delving fully into her legendary back catalog in a live setting, and her last tour, a 2019-2020 outing in support of her album Madame X, featured 11 or 12 songs nightly from that project and only a handful of tracks from earlier classic releases.

See the full list of Madonna’s Celebration tour dates below:

10/14/2023

London, UK

The O2

10/15/2023

London, UK

The O2

10/17/2023

London, UK

The O2

10/18/2023

London, UK

The O2

10/21/2023

Antwerp, BE

Sportpaleis

10/22/2023

Antwerp, BE

Sportpaleis

10/25/2023

Copenhagen, DK

Royal Arena

10/26/2023

Copenhagen, DK

Royal Arena

10/28/2023

Stockholm, SE

Tele2 Arena

11/1/2023

Barcelona, ES

Palau Sant Jordi

11/2/2023

Barcelona, ES

Palau Sant Jordi

11/6/2023

Lisbon, PT

Altice Arena

11/7/2023

Lisbon, PT

Altice Arena

11/12/2023

Paris, FR

Accor Arena

11/13/2023

Paris, FR

Accor Arena

11/15/2023

Cologne, DE

Lanxess Arena

11/16/2023

Cologne, DE

Lanxess Arena

11/19/2023

Paris, FR

Accor Arena

11/20/2023

Paris, FR

Accor Arena

11/23/2023

Milan, IT

Mediolanum Forum

11/25/2023

Milan, IT

Mediolanum Forum

11/28/2023

Berlin, DE

Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/29/2023

Berlin, DE

Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/1/2023

Amsterdam, NL

Ziggo Dome

12/2/2023

Amsterdam, NL

Ziggo Dome

12/5/2023

London, UK

The O2

12/6/2023

London, UK

The O2

 

 

 

  

Madonna – The Celebration Tour – 2023/2024

New Date

Venue City

Venue Name

Rescheduled From

12/13/2023

Brooklyn

Barclays Center

Original Date (no change)

12/14/2023

Brooklyn

Barclays Center

Original Date (no change)

12/16/2023

Brooklyn

Barclays Center

MSG – 8/27/2023*

12/18/2023

Washington

Capital One Arena

Original Date (no change)

12/19/2023

Washington

Capital One Arena

9/2/2023

1/8/2024

Boston

TD Garden

8/30/2023

1/9/2024

Boston

TD Garden

8/31/2023

1/11/2024

Toronto

Scotiabank Arena

8/13/2023

1/12/2024

Toronto

Scotiabank Arena

8/14/2023

1/15/2024

Detroit

Little Caesars Arena

8/5/2023

1/18/2024

Montreal

Bell Centre

8/19/2023

1/20/2024

Montreal

Bell Centre

8/20/2023

1/22/2024

New York

Madison Square Garden Arena

8/23/2023

1/23/2024

New York

Madison Square Garden Arena

8/24/2023

1/25/2024

Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center

12/20/2023

1/29/2024

New York

Madison Square Garden Arena

8/26/2023

2/1/2024

Chicago

United Center

8/9/2023

2/2/2024

Chicago

United Center

8/10/2023

2/5/2024

Pittsburgh

PPG Paints Arena

8/7/2023

2/8/2024

Cleveland

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

8/2/2023

2/13/2024

Saint Paul

Xcel Energy Center

7/30/2023

2/17/2024

Seattle

Climate Pledge Arena

7/18/2023

2/18/2024

Seattle

Climate Pledge Arena

7/19/2023

2/21/2024

Vancouver

Rogers Arena

7/15/2023

2/24/2024

Sacramento

Golden 1 Center

1/13/2024

2/27/2024

San Francisco

Chase Center

10/4/2023

2/28/2024

San Francisco

Chase Center

10/5/2023

3/1/2024

Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena

10/7/2023

3/2/2024

Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena

10/8/2024

3/4/2024

Los Angeles

Kia Forum

Crypto.com – 9/27/23*

3/5/2024

Los Angeles

Kia Forum

Crypto.com – 9/28/23*

3/7/2024

Los Angeles

Kia Forum

Crypto.com – 9/30/23*

3/9/2024

Los Angeles

Kia Forum

Crypto.com – 10/01/23*

3/11/2024

Los Angeles

Kia Forum

Kia Forum – 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*

3/13/2024

Palm Desert

Acrisure Arena

1/11/2024

3/16/2024

Phoenix

Footprint Center

7/22/2023

3/19/2024

Denver

Ball Arena

7/25/2023

3/24/2024

Dallas

American Airlines Center

9/18/2023

3/25/2024

Dallas

American Airlines Center

9/19/2023

3/28/2024

Houston

Toyota Center

9/13/2023

3/29/2024

Houston

Toyota Center

9/14/2023

4/1/2024

Atlanta

State Farm Arena

9/5/2023

4/4/2024

Tampa

Amalie Arena

9/7/2023

4/6/2024

Miami

Kaseya Center

9/9/2023

4/7/2024

Miami

Kaseya Center

9/10/2023

4/14/2024

Austin

Moody Center

9/21/2023

4/15/2024

Austin

Moody Center

9/22/2023

 

 

 

4/20/2024

Mexico City

Palacio De Los Deportes

1/25/2024

4/21/2024

Mexico City

Palacio De Los Deportes

1/27/2024

4/23/2024

Mexico City

Palacio De Los Deportes

1/28/2024

4/24/2024

Mexico City

Palacio De Los Deportes

1/30/2024

