Madonna Announces Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates

The Weeknd Teams With Madonna And Playboi Carti On Second The Idol Single

After after being hospitalized earlier this summer with a serious bacterial infection and announcing the postponement of her North American tour dates, Madonna has today (Aug. 15) announced the rescheduled tour itinerary.

Shows will get underway Dec. 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and most stops will feature multi-night stands in each city. Four of Madonna’s five Los Angeles shows moved from Crypto.com Arena to the Forum, and five dates (in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix) were canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

More from Spin:

The Celebration tour will conclude in April 2024 with a four-night stand in Mexico City. As previously reported, the European dates will get underway Oct. 14 in London.

When the Celebration tour was announced in January, Madonna said she was “excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.” The artist has long resisted delving fully into her legendary back catalog in a live setting, and her last tour, a 2019-2020 outing in support of her album Madame X, featured 11 or 12 songs nightly from that project and only a handful of tracks from earlier classic releases.

See the full list of Madonna’s Celebration tour dates below:

10/14/2023 London, UK The O2 10/15/2023 London, UK The O2 10/17/2023 London, UK The O2 10/18/2023 London, UK The O2 10/21/2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis 10/22/2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis 10/25/2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena 10/26/2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena 10/28/2023 Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena 11/1/2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi 11/2/2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi 11/6/2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena 11/7/2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena 11/12/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena 11/13/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena 11/15/2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena 11/16/2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena 11/19/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena 11/20/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena 11/23/2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum 11/25/2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum 11/28/2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena 11/29/2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena 12/1/2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome 12/2/2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome 12/5/2023 London, UK The O2 12/6/2023 London, UK The O2 Madonna – The Celebration Tour – 2023/2024 New Date Venue City Venue Name Rescheduled From 12/13/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original Date (no change) 12/14/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original Date (no change) 12/16/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center MSG – 8/27/2023* 12/18/2023 Washington Capital One Arena Original Date (no change) 12/19/2023 Washington Capital One Arena 9/2/2023 1/8/2024 Boston TD Garden 8/30/2023 1/9/2024 Boston TD Garden 8/31/2023 1/11/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 8/13/2023 1/12/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 8/14/2023 1/15/2024 Detroit Little Caesars Arena 8/5/2023 1/18/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 8/19/2023 1/20/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 8/20/2023 1/22/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 8/23/2023 1/23/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 8/24/2023 1/25/2024 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 1/29/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 8/26/2023 2/1/2024 Chicago United Center 8/9/2023 2/2/2024 Chicago United Center 8/10/2023 2/5/2024 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena 8/7/2023 2/8/2024 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 8/2/2023 2/13/2024 Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center 7/30/2023 2/17/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7/18/2023 2/18/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7/19/2023 2/21/2024 Vancouver Rogers Arena 7/15/2023 2/24/2024 Sacramento Golden 1 Center 1/13/2024 2/27/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 10/4/2023 2/28/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 10/5/2023 3/1/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10/7/2023 3/2/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10/8/2024 3/4/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 9/27/23* 3/5/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 9/28/23* 3/7/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 9/30/23* 3/9/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 10/01/23* 3/11/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Kia Forum – 1/7/24 & 1/8/24* 3/13/2024 Palm Desert Acrisure Arena 1/11/2024 3/16/2024 Phoenix Footprint Center 7/22/2023 3/19/2024 Denver Ball Arena 7/25/2023 3/24/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 9/18/2023 3/25/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 9/19/2023 3/28/2024 Houston Toyota Center 9/13/2023 3/29/2024 Houston Toyota Center 9/14/2023 4/1/2024 Atlanta State Farm Arena 9/5/2023 4/4/2024 Tampa Amalie Arena 9/7/2023 4/6/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/9/2023 4/7/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/10/2023 4/14/2024 Austin Moody Center 9/21/2023 4/15/2024 Austin Moody Center 9/22/2023 4/20/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/25/2024 4/21/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/27/2024 4/23/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/28/2024 4/24/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/30/2024

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest rock stars of all time, click here.