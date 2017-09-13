Maddox Jolie-Pitt Praises 'Fun, Funny' Mom Angelina as She Talks Year Full of 'Ups and Downs'

The actress says she's a 'little bit stronger' following the 'difficult times' in her life.

Angelina Jolie's son, Maddox, is proud to help his mom out in any way that he can.

Jolie and Brad Pitt's 16-year-old son is an executive producer on the 42-year-old Oscar winner's latest film, First They Killed My Father, and enjoyed being by his mother's side during production.

“I was trying to help wherever I could,” Maddox, who is the eldest of the six Jolie-Pitt kids, tells People. His 13-year-old brother, Pax, was also part of the production and an on-set photographer.

As for working with his mom, Maddox says, "[She’s] fun, funny, and easy to work with. She’s a wonder."

Jolie herself opens up to the magazine about overcoming the tough moments in her life, including her separation from Brad Pitt almost a year ago and putting her children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – first.

“I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger,” Jolie says. "We all have our difficult times, but as a mother, you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”

The actress-director has taken time off to process the separation, which has included moving houses and going forward with the divorce proceedings.

“Everything will be around the children,” Jolie adds. “I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I’m really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I’m going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle.”

But the By the Sea star is ready to come out of "lockdown" and get back into the real world with her kids.

“I think they’re itching to get out in the world again,” Jolie expresses. “We’ve all been a bit in lockdown and going through some things. I think it would be good to get out there and play together.”

