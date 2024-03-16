Madame Tussauds Reveals ‘Unbelievable’ Dua Lipa Wax Figure

Dua Lipa is the latest star to have a wax figure added to a Madame Tussauds location, and fans are not hiding how they feel about its depiction.

The artist rose to fame in 2017 and has become a phenomenon. She has gone on to win numerous awards throughout her career, including seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Some of her most successful singles include 'Be the One,' 'IDGAF,' and 'New Rules.'

Now, thanks to her popularity, she is joining other stars such as Beyoncé, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Dua Lipa Gets A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds

MEGA

Madame Tussauds unveiled the Dua Lipa figure on Friday, March 15, and fans were so shocked as they were convinced the photos were of Dua Lipa herself as they claimed it looked "so realistic" making it their "best wax figure yet."

“When the world stopped in 2020, Dua Lipa was the first artist to ensure we all kept dancing in our living rooms with her smash record, Future Nostalgia,” Paul Gould, general manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando, said in a statement, per Billboard. “This figure is a love letter to the superstar and album that held our spirits high during a truly unprecedented time.”

“Her impact on pop music is inspiring,” he added. “Her addition to Madame Tussauds Orlando is a celebration of her undeniable influence on culture and music across the globe.”

See Dua Lipa's Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Orlando

New Dua Lipa wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando. pic.twitter.com/NLMnctP7il — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 16, 2024

After revealing Dua Lipa's wax figure, fans could not get enough, calling it the most "realistic" wax figure they've seen.

"I literally thought it was her," one fan commented.

"Most realistic wax figure I've ever seen tbh," another said.

One follower chimed in, "Wait this one actually looks so realistic."

"I would dare to say - NAILED IT," one X user said, adding, "They should only allow this person to do them all from now on."

Fans Gush Over Dua Lipa's New Wax Figure

MEGA

The comments didn't stop there, as other users flooded X to share their thoughts. "Finally a wax figure that literally looks like that person. I literally thought it was her new look for some performance," one user said.

"Oh, they finally ate with one of their sculptures," another claimed.

As one user said, "This is so realistic, I thought these were photos of her."

Others expressed similar thoughts, writing, "That's amazing for sure ! Let's go, love it!" and "The figure looks so real, it’s unbelievable!!!"

Madame Tussauds Zendaya Wax Figure Blasted

MEGA

Other wax figures, however, have not received the same kind of acceptance as Dua Lipa's piece. One figure, in particular, got a lot of backlash after it made its debut.

Zendaya had a wax figure debut at Madame Tussauds London in 2022, which received immediate backlash online, with some fans claiming the figure looked more like Kylie Jenner than Zendaya.

Following the hate, the museum released a statement, claiming, "Our talented artists created our new Zendaya figure using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting ... We understand that when fans are incredibly passionate they might feel differently, until they have had the chance to see it up close."

Dua Lipa's Third Album To Be Released In 2024

MEGA

Dua Lipa has recently announced a third album will be dropping sometime this year. When talking to WSJ Magazine about her upcoming project, she admitted, “The album is different. It’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme."

She has been working on this project since 2021 and has written 97 songs, so narrowing down the songs to feature on the album was a bit difficult.

“I started writing for this album in 2021, and I just wanted to write my ideas down,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “So, I went down to CVS, and I just bought a random notebook. Had I have known how important that book would’ve been, maybe I would’ve gotten a more fancy one.”

“It’s got every single song I’ve written for this album," she said, adding, "I wrote 97 songs.”

Dua Lipa's wax figure can be seen at Madame Tussauds Orlando in Florida along with Harry Styles, Walt Disney, Pitbull, Neil Armstrong, Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, Superman, Aquaman, and more.