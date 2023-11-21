Madame Web: See The Future (UK Vignette)

Madame Web is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures and Di Bonaventura Pictures. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the fifth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film is being directed by S. J. Clarkson from a screenplay by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, and stars Dakota Johnson in the title role, alongside Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced.

