Mad Nice restaurant opening a new space offering coffees, specialties and retail items

Mad Nice restaurant, an upscale eatery that opened last March on Second Avenue in Midtown, announced the opening of its new, separate inside space billed as a community gathering and retail spot with takeaway food options.

More: Mad Nice is the coolest place in town ... maybe a little too cool

Called Mad Nice Goods, the 850-square-foot separate space opens Wednesday. Along with a spot offering morning coffee and coffee beverages paired with in-house-made baked goods and pastries, Mad Nice will be open throughout the day.

More: Here's what you can expect to pay for your Thanksgiving turkey this year

Later in the day offerings will include craft cocktails, lunch, or takeaway dining. A highlight will also be its retail goods, including items from local artists, home décor, and others with whom the restaurant has partnered.

Behind Mad Nice Goods and Mad Nice restaurant is Heirloom Hospitality, which also operates Townhouse restaurants, with locations in Birmingham and Detroit, Detroit's Prime, and Proper in Capitol Park with a lower level Cash Only supper club.

“In creating Mad Nice Goods, I wanted to offer the community a place to gather and call its own. The vibe just ebbs and flows throughout the day, no pretenses required; just come make yourself at home here” said Heirloom Hospitality CEO Jeremy Sasson, in a news release. “With exceptional food, drinks, and playfully curated retail items, it is a compilation of all the things we love.”

You will be able to access the space from inside or outside the restaurant.

“The one thing that we were kind of intentional about is we did not open up until this point any food to go for Mad Nice,” Sasson said. “So, you take a pizza place that doesn’t have food to go seems like a little bit of an anomaly. And that was intentional for us because we wanted to release it to happen here.”

Sasson stressed that the space is meant to be a community gathering space.

“A place that will offer coffee or a place where you can go flip up your laptop hang out for the day, no pretenses just kind of be there and make it your own,” he said in a Monday morning phone interview.

The space is accessible from a separate from the restaurant's outside entry door off the parking lot or from inside the restaurant.

“This allowed our guests that come in from their own side entry door, so they don't have to fuss with walking into the restaurant,” Sasson said. “They could come in as casual as they wished.”

Culinary offerings at Mad Nice Goods follow Mad Nice’s modern Italian and coastal California menu and specialties, including its naturally fermented sourdough bread. Along with housemade pastries, a highlight will be its naturally leavened wood-fired bagels. An exclusive to-go offering on the menu will be Detroit-style “Nonna’s” pizza, lasagna, and sandwiches featuring homemade sourdough bread. Also on its lunch and dinner menus are the restaurant's sourdough bread, salads, sides, and entrees.

Inside the Mad Nice Goods is a bar and seating for about 30 people as well as the overall space accommodating another 20 socially in the room.

The space has the same design and pastel palette as the Mad Nice dining room, according to a rendering of the space. Attached to the space are two private dining areas. The private dining spaces, when not in use with private dining or events, will be open to guests. In its entirety, the space allows those renting out private dining rooms to have their own bar space or place to pre-gather ahead of dining.

Mad Nice Goods retail offerings will feature a mix of local and global artists, items like home décor, candles, coffee table books, art, and collectibles, according to a news release. Even artwork on the walls will be for sale, Sasson.

“Everything is intentional about being able to take home with you. And whether that's food to go, pastries to gift, coffee in and out everything in the collectible space is also for sale,” Sasson said.

On the culinary side, for purchase items offered include olive oil, salt and pepper grinders, serving pieces, and plateware.

Prices, Sasson said, will range from “super approachable” to a “considerable” transaction for some.

In addition, Mad Nice Goods will partner with local artists and artisans offering a variety of goods from ceramics to candles to artwork.

For its opening, Mad Nice Goods guests receive a complimentary latte or coffee drink Wednesday-Friday. Now through November, Mad Nice Goods also offers 10% off all online orders for pickup or delivery placed directly through them at madnicedetroit.com. You will need to use the code NOV10 at checkout.

Mad Nice Goods, 4120 Second Avenue (at Alexandrine) in Detroit's Midtown, will be open 4 p.m.- late night Monday -Tuesday and 8 a.m.-late night Wednesday-Sunday.

Contact Detroit Free Press food and restaurant writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news and tips to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mad Nice Goods a place for retail items and to-go menu items