'Mad Men' Creator Matthew Weiner Files for Divorce

Matthew Weiner — the creator of "Mad Men" and the recent Amazon series "The Romanoffs" — is splitting from his wife of nearly 30 years.

According to court records, Weiner filed documents late on Wednesday to end his marriage to Linda Brettler.

The couple was married in 1991 and has four children together, one of whom, Marten Holden Weiner, played Glen Bishop on "Mad Men."

It is unclear if the couple had a prenup but a report by The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 said that Weiner made $30 million for the final three seasons of "Mad Men."

From season four on, he also received $125,000 per award win.

Weiner won seven Emmys and three Golden Globes for "Mad Men." He also won two more Emmys during his time writing for "The Sopranos."

His return to television with Amazon's "The Romanoffs" was met with mixed reviews when it premiered last October.

In November 2017, Kater Gordon, Weiner's former assistant and a writer on “Mad Men," accused him of sexual harassment.

Gordon told The Information that while writing the second season finale of the show, he intimated that she owed it to him to see her naked.

She later described it to Vanity Fair as "not an isolated incident."

Weiner told the New York Times, "I’m sad that I might have caused people anguish in the job, or made people unhappy."

Marti Noxon, who worked as a consultant on the show and was the showrunner on "Girlfriends Guide to Divorce," said at the time of Weiner, "He is devilishly clever and witty, but he is also, in the words of one of his colleagues, an 'emotional terrorist' who will badger, seduce and even tantrum in an attempt to get his needs met."