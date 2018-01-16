How Mad Men changed premium television forever

Television would never be the same again after ‘Mad Men’ (Lionsgate/AMC/Sky)

Mad Men is a show that, on paper, should never have worked.

A slow-paced character drama set in 1960s America about inter-office politics at an advertising agency, written by the writer of a Ted Danson sitcom, starring some guy you’ve never heard of and airing on some basic cable channel you’ve never seen? It’s a miracle that Donald Draper ever made it through the pilot: instead, over the course of nine years, seven and a half seasons and 92 glorious episodes, the star of Mad Men evolves from an enigmatic closed book to a man who eventually achieves nirvana.

The tao of Don Draper – and the story of Mad Men’s success – is the story of how American television came of age, and how it changed premium TV forever.

A near miss for HBO

Before it was a cultural touchstone and a multi-award winning juggernaut, nobody really gave Mad Men much of a chance. Creator Matthew Weiner was working on Ted Danson’s small-screen comedy Becker in 1999 when he wrote a spec script called ‘Smoke Gets In Your Eyes‘, the drama that would eventually form the basis of Mad Men’s pilot episode.

The script eventually landed on the desk of David Chase, who would hire Weiner to work on episodes in The Sopranos final seasons. HBO would have picked up Weiner’s ad agency series if Chase came onboard as executive producer, but he declined and ultimately America’s most prestigious cable network let the decade’s biggest small-screen success story slip through their fingers.

Then HBO CEO Richard Plepler would later admit that failing to pick up Mad Men was his equivalent of failing to sign The Beatles, calling it “inexcusable”.

AMC takes a punt

Weiner continued shopping the show around the networks to no avail, until eventually he pitched to AMC, an unassuming basic cable network that still bore the initials of its original function: the American Movie Channel would mostly show, well, American movies, and most of them made pre-1950 at that.





In order to compete with other cable networks and an increasingly diverse and fragmented marketplace, AMC was expanding to include original programming – and they wanted Mad Men to be their first original series. It’s fair to say they rolled the dice, but the risky acquisition of Mad Men would transform the network’s fortunes completely, and contribute to the decentralisation of American television.

The Don

Mad Men had a home, Weiner had a show, and the show had its star – a commanding actor by the name of Jon Hamm, whose quiet but considerable presence had been wasted on bit-parts in the likes of Charmed and Gilmore Girls.

His first ever role, in an episode of Ally McBeal, was billed as ‘Gorgeous Guy at Bar’ – if nothing else, Hamm lived up to that early promise.

