Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Welcome 'Beautiful' Third Baby, Son Hugo: He's 'Rooted & Calm'

Macklemore's third little one is here!

The "Thrift Shop" rapper, 38, and wife Tricia Davis welcomed their third baby, son Hugo, six weeks ago, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. The pair, who tied the knot in summer 2015, are also parents to daughters Colette Koala, 3, and Sloane Ava Simone, 6.

"Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon 🌝 🦌 this beautiful human came into our lives," wrote Davis on Instagram, sharing a selfie featuring her newborn. "He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him."

"Welcome home Hugo 😌 May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine," the mom added.

Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, paid tribute to Davis for Mother's Day in May, sharing a photo of their family, writing, "I love you with everything."

"You raise our kids with grace, humility, patience, curiosity and humor. You're sweet yet firm," he wrote. "Your imagination is child like. You listen, teach and somehow remain balanced through it all. You are a hero to all 3 of us. And we just be having hella fun. Happy mother's day my love. Thank you for choosing us."

Back in March 2019, Macklemore opened up to PEOPLE about his life at home with his girls.

"My house sometimes feels like a ballet studio or like a repeat of the movie Frozen in my living room," he joked at the time. "Sloane puts on the song and dances around and takes all the pillows off of the couch and starts jumping and doing leaps and somersaults."

The proud dad added that his firstborn was already multitalented: "She's painting all the time, she's doing ballet, she's singing, she's dancing. She's starting to rhyme words a little bit, so who knows where that's going to go? No pressure. It's so fun to be able to watch your kid express themselves and find out the joys of creating and expressing yourself. Vicariously, it has been a very rewarding and fulfilling experience to watch that process."

Celebrating his second child's 3rd birthday in March, the artist shared a photo on Instagram, admitting, "I don't want her to grow."

"It's Coco's bday. She said 'Daddy you better rep me on the gram one time for my born day and let the internetz know'... So I listened," he wrote. "I love this girl like nothing else. My lil twin. My golfing partner, animal lover, fastest scooter'r, hilarious, nurturing, determined and just an overall boss. My baby turning 3. I don't want her to grow. But alas, time does what time does. Happy B-Day Colette Koala. I think I'm your biggest fan."