Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Expecting Third Child Together: 'Summer Baby'

Surprise — Macklemore has a third baby on the way!

The 37-year-old "Thrift Shop" rapper's wife Tricia Davis revealed the pregnancy news on her Instagram Story Sunday night, sharing a selfie highlighting her baby bump and writing, "Summer baby."

The pair — who tied the knot in summer 2015 — are already parents to daughters Colette Koala, 3, and Sloane Ava Simone, 5½.

Last May, Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, paid tribute to Davis for Mother's Day, writing on Instagram that she is "the best mother."

"All these years, I always knew that you'd be the best mother. I had no idea that you would absolutely exceed all expectations once that time came 5 years ago," he wrote. "I love who you are. I love your boundless creativity and limitless imagination with our children. I admire your selflessness and ability to constantly show up for others. You have passed down humor, compassion, grit, empathy and the spirit of wonder."

"To say our kids adore you would be a massive understatement," continued Macklemore at the time. "You are their world, as you are mine. We're all so fortunate to have you in our lives. To learn from you. To soak up your heart. To become better ourselves just by knowing you. Happy Mothers Day @baba_g. I love raising these girls with you."

Back in March 2019, Macklemore opened up to PEOPLE about his life at home with his girls.

"My house sometimes feels like a ballet studio or like a repeat of the movie Frozen in my living room," he joked at the time. "Sloane puts on the song and dances around and takes all the pillows off of the couch and starts jumping and doing leaps and somersaults."

The proud dad added that his firstborn was already multitalented: "She's painting all the time, she's doing ballet, she's singing, she's dancing. She's starting to rhyme words a little bit, so who knows where that's going to go? No pressure. It's so fun to be able to watch your kid express themselves and find out the joys of creating and expressing yourself. Vicariously, it has been a very rewarding and fulfilling experience to watch that process."

Celebrating his second child's 3rd birthday in March, the artist shared a photo on Instagram, admitting, "I don't want her to grow."

"It's Coco's bday. She said 'Daddy you better rep me on the gram one time for my born day and let the internetz know'... So I listened," he wrote. "I love this girl like nothing else. My lil twin. My golfing partner, animal lover, fastest scooter'r, hilarious, nurturing, determined and just an overall boss. My baby turning 3. I don't want her to grow. But alas, time does what time does. Happy B-Day Colette Koala. I think I'm your biggest fan."