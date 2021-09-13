Machine Gun Kelly's wild VMA night ends with Megan Fox calling him her 'future baby daddy'

It was quite a night for Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

While Sunday night may have gotten off to a rough start, when the rapper got into a fight with UFC champion Conor McGregor on the red carpet and had to be pulled apart by security, MGK quickly recovered and continued to walk the carpet with his actress girlfriend Megan Fox, who basically broke the internet with her stunning look.

However, while MGK may have forgotten to thank Fox in his speech, when he won the VMA for Best Alternative video, the actress didn't seem to mind, as she later swooned over her boyfriend while introducing his performance.

"I'm a huge fan of this next performer. I've watched him grow, not just as an artist but also as a person," said Fox. The actress later added, "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies."

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday, Sept. 12 in Brooklyn and also featured performances by ceremony hostess Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Alicia Keys, Normani, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Chloe (of Chloe x Halle fame), Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, and twenty one pilots. For a full list of winners, click here.