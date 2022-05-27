Machine Gun Kelly wasted $50K on two puppets that audiences hated in his film

On Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, appeared to promote his new movie, Good Mourning.

He also revealed the biggest waste of money from his small-budget film.

“We spent $50,000 between this lobster and an electric eel,” MGK said. “’Cause we were super meticulous. We needed his claws to move. We needed its mouth to move. We gave it abs!”

MGK explained how part of the whopping amount also went to the puppeteers who operated the lobster and eel during their 15-minute scene. However, when he tested the stoner comedy, the audience reaction to the puppets was very underwhelming.

“We thought it was so funny,” MGK explained. “We were like, ‘Oh, this lobster section is going to crush.’ And it did the opposite. … The only note pretty much for the whole screening was like, ‘Great! Laughed my ass off. Why was there this lobster scene that was 15 minutes? I hated it.’”

MGK ultimately cut the scene from the film. He also admitted that he has no idea what happened to the expensive puppets.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

Watch as Jimmy Kimmel breaks down while calling out Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott over gun legislation:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.