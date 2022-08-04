Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus spray painted with homophobic slur ahead of Omaha concert

Machine Gun Kelly performs July 13 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A tour bus belonging to Machine Gun Kelly was vandalized with spray paint Thursday morning in Omaha, Neb., hours before the rapper's scheduled show at CHI Health Center Omaha. An unknown culprit or culprits scribbled "RAP DEVIL F*****” on one side of the vehicle and drew a penis on the other.

The paint was later removed and there is "no visible damage," a rep for the Omaha Police Department tells Yahoo Entertainment. "The bus is leased from Russell Coach Company in Knoxville, Tenn., so it will be up to them whether to press charges or not. Our investigators are currently following up."

The official report for the incident was not yet available.

According to TMZ, the bus was "tagged while it was parked on a curb downtown."

A rep for the rapper and actor, born Colson Baker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Photo: Instagram)

Kelly had posted a photo of his buses, which are all a different color, on Wednesday, as he left Pittsburgh.

During a gig the previous night, a fan fainted during opener Willow Smith's set, leading her to pause the show.

Kelly himself was injured during a June concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden, when he broke a champagne flute over his head. As he explained on Late Night With Seth Meyers the next night, the move left him with a gash near his right eye.

Still, Kelly's tour isn't over yet. After Omaha, he's scheduled to move on to Salt Lake City for a Saturday show at the USANA Amphitheatre, with domestic dates booked through Aug. 13. He'll then take a month off before heading to Paris, London, Amsterdam and other international cities for another month.