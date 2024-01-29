Machine Gun Kelly spotted in Columbus on Sunday. Here's where

Cleveland rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly visited a popular downtown Columbus restaurant on Sunday.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, stopped for dinner with his daughter at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse on Nationwide Boulevard, owner Jeff Ruby said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thank you so much ⁦@machinegunkelly⁩ for joining us for dinner with your daughter tonight.⁦@TheRealJeffRuby⁩ Steakhouse Columbus. Oh and wishing me” much love” Appreciate you. The staff loved you . pic.twitter.com/igqpA57Hfc — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) January 29, 2024

Reddit users in the Columbus subreddit also reported seeing the rapper at North Market, but that has not been confirmed.

It was not immediately clear why Kelly was in Columbus, but he has strong Ohio ties. The 33-year-old attended school and began his music and acting career in Cleveland, according to The New York Times. He also owns a coffee shop in the northeast Ohio city, 27 Club Coffee.

Ruby thanked Kelly for coming in and said "the staff loved you."

