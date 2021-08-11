Machine Gun Kelly debuts shocking new look for 'Papercuts' video

The "Blonde Don" is now the bald Don.

Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) has shaved his head, he shared on social media. The 31-year-old singer said he did it for his music video "Papercuts," which is directed by Cole Bennett. The video, for the first single off his new album Born with Horns, debuts Wednesday.

i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_

“papercuts”

tomorrow 9pm 🎬 pic.twitter.com/YZCKG791B8 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) August 11, 2021

Adding to the look for the video is a tattoo on the shirtless Kelly's head. He didn't say it's a permanent addition to his tat collection — which he already added to this week, getting matching arm ink with drummer Travis Barker — so presumably it's painted on and temporary. Drop earrings and a safety pin nose ring complete the shocking transformation — and he appeared to have fewer chest tattoos than usual.

Here's a better look:

(Screenshot: Machine Gun Kelly via Twitter)

Kelly teased his new song on social media earlier this week and lyrics include: "Signed a deal, I got papercuts/ They wanted them, but they got us."

The "Bloody Valentine" star's blond locks are ever-changing. Just this week his hair touched his shoulders. In March, he had shorter blue hair with fringe for a date night with girlfriend Megan Fox.

Kelly showing off his new tattoo earlier this week. (Screenshot: Machine Gun Kelly via Twitter)

No word on what Fox thinks of his video look, but we suspect she's into it. After all, he's her "twin flame." When they met, after her marriage to Brian Austin Green ended, she said it was something of “mythic proportions, she told Nylon. “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f**ked... The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

Last month, in an interview with InStyle, she slammed critics for mom-shaming her when she's seen out with her boyfriend of one year. The mom of three also took issue with people pointing out that she is four years older than he is.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

"You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man,” she said. “He's 31, and I'm 35. Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger."

The "Papercuts" video drops at midnight — or 9 p.m. PT.