Machine Gun Kelly Shares Video of Leeches Squirming Over His Belly Button

My bloody BFFs.

On Dec. 16, Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram Stories to share a hair-raising video of himself getting up close and personal with some slimy, blood sucking leeches. In the clip, captioned "My best friends," the "My Bloody Valentine" singer lies down shirtless as the creepy crawlers squirm around his belly-button.

The 32-year-old didn't elaborate on what he was doing with the predatory worms. Leech therapy on the navel is believed to help to detoxify the liver and digestive system, while improving blood flow, and dates back to ancient Egyptian times.

Blood seems to be a common theme for MGK. When proposing to Megan Fox in in January, he presented the 36-year-old actress with a massive engagement ring that consists of a tear-drop-shaped diamond and emerald gemstones, representing their birthstones, joined and perched on a silver magnetic band of thorns. By design, if Megan attempts to take it off, the thorns would dig into her skin.

"If she tries to take it off, it hurts," MGK told Vogue. "Love is pain!"

When the Jennifer's Body star announced the pair's engagement on Instagram, she raised eyebrows writing, "I said yes...and then we drank each other's blood," although she later clarified that the couple's blood-swapping isn't as barbaric as some fans may think.

"So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," Megan told Glamour U.K. in April. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.

Two months later, MGK walked the red carpet at the premiere of the rapper's film Taurus, wearing a syringe earring, which was seemingly filled with blood.

MGK isn't the first celeb to play around with leeches. During a 2008 appearance on the Late Night Show the David Letterman, Demi Moore recalled doing leech therapy on her belly button and several others body parts while on a trip to Austria,

"I've always been somebody looking for the cutting edge of things that are for optimizing your health and healing," she told host David Letterman. "These aren't just swamp leeches, these are highly trained medical leeches. These are not just some low-level scavengers; we're talking high level blood suckers."

She continued, "It detoxifies your blood. And they have a little enzyme that when they're biting down on you, gets released into your blood and generally you bleed for quite a bit. And your health is optimized. I'm feeling detoxified right now."

Miranda Kerr previously revealed she swears by leech facials to keep her skin tight and youthful, calling the treatment "adventurous." She even took the creatures home after.

"Health is wealth. They've been doing leech therapy for thousands of years," Miranda explained to Gwyneth Paltrow during an interview for Goop in 2017. "I kept the leeches, they're in my koi pond. You're not allowed to reuse them and if you don't take them home then she kills them and I didn't like that idea."

Taken aback, Gwyneth—someone who's tried everything from vaginal steaming to jade eggs— told her, "‘Wow. I thought I was batshit crazy.'

