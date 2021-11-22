Machine Gun Kelly rocks the AMA red carpet with 12-year-old daughter Casie, not Megan Fox

With girlfriend Megan Fox not available due to filming commitments, Machine Gun Kelly had a different date turning heads on Sunday's red carpet for the 2021 American Music Awards.

It was a father-daughter night out.

Casie Colson Baker, MGK's 12-year-old daughter with ex Emma Cannon, walked the red carpet with her famous father in coordinated black-and-white outfits, often playfully holding his hand.

The duo locked pinkies and kissed their thumbs comically at one point on the carpet. Casie told ET that she was having a fun night with her "cool dad."

Living up to the moniker, Machine Gun Kelly was quick to win the first award of the night for best rock artist. After fixing the height on the stage microphone while muttering "hilarious," he gave an inspirational speech.

"I want to accept this for all the aspiring musicians, the one that wants to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to sing — not just the rock artists, but all the artists who are rock stars," he said, adding. "I just wanna say this. I read a headline that says the age of the rock star is dead. But it looks pretty alive to me."

Kelly posted an Instagram album that included an audience shot with Casie, with their similar outfits, holding his AMA trophy. "tWINing,' Kelly wrote in the caption.

Kelly and Fox made their first joint red carpet appearance a year ago at the 2020 AMAs. Fox presented at the awards show and Kelly performed with Travis Barker.

"Slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life," Kelly wrote on his Instagram page next to the red carpet photo of the couple.

In June, MGK, real name Colson Baker, posted a series of photos on social media showcasing his fun relationship with his daughter Casie.

