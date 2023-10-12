Machine Gun Kelly reacts to fan jumping on stage during Forbes event: See the video

Machine Gun Kelly received applause for his reaction to a fan rushing the stage while he was speaking at a Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

The musician, 33, spoke with Forbes editor Kristin Stoller Tuesday during a talk, titled "A Playbook to Building an Empire," at the Cleveland Public Auditorium in Cleveland, his hometown.

Halfway through the talk, MGK quickly jumped up as a person appeared on stage and told the rapper, "I got you, man. I want to help you out here."

Kelly (born Colson Baker) told the fan, "My man, get the (expletive) away from me.

"What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don't make me do this," the "Bad Things" artist told the person as they were forcefully pulled off stage by security. The man has not yet been identified.

After a brief moment, MGK apologized to the crowd for his "primal" reaction.

"I'm sorry, I try to live the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy. I left that guy in the past," he said. "I'm really sorry."

"You handled that amazingly, by the way," said Stoller, as the crowd applauded.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Kelly and the venue for comment.

Machine Gun Kelly recalls 'wild paranoia' he experienced after father's death in new documentary

Drew Barrymore recently had a similar surprise encounter while at an event.

Barrymore was speaking with the "Sex Lives of College Girls" star about her debut album "Snow Angel" in August as part of a speaking engagement at 92nd Street Y, a cultural and community center in New York City.

Barrymore and Rapp's conversation was interrupted when an audience member, who identified himself as Chad Michael Busto, shouted Barrymore's name, according to video of the incident shared on social media.

As the audience member approached the stage, Rapp promptly got out of her seat and escorted Barrymore off the stage as security guards seemingly apprehended the individual, the video showed.

Days later, Busto was arrested in the Hamptons and charged with stalking after police say he was spotted going door-to-door asking for directions to Barrymore's home. The "Scream" actor and "Drew Barrymore Show" TV host was not there at the time.

Audience members have also been tossing things at performers on stage. Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Pink, and other singers have been hit with – and sometimes injured by – a bizarre collection of items including food, jewelry, and electronic devices, thrown by people in the audience during performances.

Over a dozen incidents have been reported in the last year.

People (and performers) are throwing things at concerts. A list of recent incidents.

Contributing: Edward Segarra, George Petras and Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Machine Gun Kelly reacts when fan jumps on stage at Forbes event