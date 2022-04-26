Not goblets, just drops: Megan Fox on drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood, their relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are the celebrity couple that broke the internet — with a little blood along the way.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," Fox, 35, wrote alongside a selfie of her with Kelly (real name: Colson Baker, 32) in the summer of 2020 when they debuted their relationship.

It seems the two go viral every time they make a public appearance, give a joint interview, or posting a gushing Instagram caption about drinking each other's blood.

"People are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” Fox told Glamour in a cover story published April 26. “It’s just a few drops."

Here's a guide on everything you need to know about the newly-engaged couple's relationship, from Fox splitting from husband Brian Austin Green a year ago, to Kelly's sentimental thorn ring proposal.

April 26, 2022: Megan Fox confirms blood drinking, says she manifested MGK

Some couples share milkshakes — Fox and MGK share each other's DNA.

In an interview with Glamour UK, published April 26, Fox confirmed that the blood drinking she mentioned in her Instagram caption to announce she and MGK were engaged was not just a figure of speech.

"Yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only," Fox said. "When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ (MGK is) much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’ ”

Fox and MGK often describe each other as their "twin flame." The "Transformers" actress also added that she believes she manifested her relationship with MGK as a young child.

"He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was 4. I’m also four years older than him," Fox said about her fiancée. "So, I think I made him."

April 14, 2022: Megan Fox will appear in Baker's upcoming movie

Baker teamed up with Mod Sun for a "stoner comedy," which is set to arrive May 20, Open Road Films announced in April.

"Good Mourning" stars Baker, Mod Sun, Becky G, Dove Cameron and Whitney Cummings with co-stars GaTa, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd and Boo Johnson. But Baker's love, Fox, and friend, Pete Davidson, also make "special appearances" in the film, according to a press release.

The movie follows a day with London Ransom (Baker) as he "is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture," the release says.

March 7, 2022: MGK thinks about BTS performing at their wedding

While the date for Fox and MGK's wedding hasn't been announced, the musician is already thinking about who he'd like to perform.

During a game of Burning Questions on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," DeGeneres asked the artist which boy band he'd like to perform at their ceremony. While he said he knows more songs from NSYNC, he knows the most facts about BTS.

"I met them at the Billboard Awards," Kelly said. "They were, like, stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come."

Jan. 11, 2022: Kelly proposes: 'I said yes ... and then we drank each other's blood'

Leave it to Fox and Kelly to announce their engagement with the most intense Instagram captions to celebrate.

The couple revealed Jan. 12 Kelly had proposed the day prior, after roughly a year and a half of dating. Fox wrote that in July 2020, the same month the couple first went public with their relationship, the two sat under a banyan tree and "asked for magic."

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," Fox wrote. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

They returned to that spot for a special moment. In a video posted by Fox, the two are seen kneeling down in front of one another atop a flight of stairs outside. Fox is wearing a sultry black cutout dress with Kelly donning a sparkling white and black top.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

And then, Fox wrote, "we drank each other's blood."

Posting on his own Instagram account, Kelly shared a close-up of the stunning ring, two pear-shaped stones – one emerald, one diamond – together on one band. The rapper elaborated on the design, saying that "the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he wrote.

In a Q&A with Vogue published Jan. 17, Kelly elaborated on the meaning behind the engagement ring he gave Fox, adding that the bands of the rings "are actually thorns."

"So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," he added. "Love is pain!"

October 2021: Fox and Kelly reveal the 'demonic side' of their relationship

The couple admitted their relationship isn't always fun and games in a GQ Magazine UK interview published in October.

"This is a very intense relationship," Fox said, adding that there is "a demonic side" to their romance. "Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away."

Kelly added that their relationship "should be light, but also we go to hell with each other."

"It’s ecstasy and agony for sure," he said. "I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

As part of the interview, Kelly and Fox were also photographed in steamy, PDA-filled pics, which included a close-up photo of the two kissing.

Both shared the images to Instagram with messages about their intense relationship.

May 2021: Couple packs on the PDA at the Billboard Music Awards

A year after romance rumors were sparked by Fox's appearance in Kelly's music video, the couple stepped out for a PDA-filled evening at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 23.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

They cozied up together on the red carpet, Fox in a revealing cutout-ridden sheer dress and Kelly in a dark suit with an unbuttoned shirt, black-and-white checkered nails and his tongue painted black. Later on that night, they shared a kiss on camera before Kelly accepted the award for best rock artist.

On stage, he expressed gratitude for his loved ones who helped him succeed, including Fox: "To my twin soul who showed me love," he said while pointing to his girlfriend in the audience.

April 2021: Fox wishes Kelly, her angel baby’ a happy birthday

April 22 marks Kelly's 31st birthday and of course, Fox couldn't let his special day end without wishing him a happy birthday on social media.

Fox took to her Instagram Thursday evening to share a mirror selfie of the two, smiling from ear-to-ear, writing: "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby."

On Wednesday night, the singer uploaded videos from his birthday party on his Instagram Stories. In one of the videos, while everyone is singing him happy birthday, Kelly reaches to Fox for a kiss.

"i'll grow up next summer...SINcerley, birthday boy," Kelly captioned an Instagram post with more snapshots of the night.

March 2021: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker join for a double date

Double date night! Kelly and Fox were joined by reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Kelly's collaborator Travis Barker in the VIP section of March 27 UFC 260 match in Las Vegas. Per Barker's Instagram story, he and Kelly later jammed together onstage at a nearby venue.

February 2021: Kelly, Fox celebrate Valentine's Day with a... bloody twist

Most couples go with roses or chocolates, but Kelly and Fox had a different approach to their first Valentine's Day together: Kelly revealed on Instagram he carries some of Fox's blood in a necklace.

"i wear your blood around my neck," wrote Kelly alongside an Instagram gallery that included emojis such as a red rose, a blood drop and a knife. "My bloody valentine," he added.

The gallery included never-before-seen photos of the couple and a photo of a glass vial with what appeared to be a drop of blood hanging from a small chain.

Fox wrote her own Valentine's tribute to her boyfriend, calling the musician "magical and haunted, kinetic and tortured, ethereal and dangerous, cosmic, lawless, eternal" and a "creative genius" in a social media post.

"there goes my heart, manifest outside of my body, draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy," she wrote. "the journey will likely be perilous, but there is no destination without him."

November 2020: Fox, Kelly make their red carpet debut together at American Music Awards

An important milestone in every famous couple's relationship: their first red carpet appearance together.

Fox and Kelly appeared arm-in-arm at the American Music Awards red carpet on Nov. 22 before Kelly went on to perform a medley of "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend," joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kelly's girlfriend introduced him onstage, waxing poetic about how the world has been under his "spell" since his music debut in 2012.

"Once in a lifetime, magic can happen," she said.

November 2020: Fox reportedly files for divorce from Green

Days after the American Music Awards appearance, Fox officially filed for divorce from Green, whom she split from months prior, according to court documents obtained by E! News and TMZ.

In January 2021, Green went on to become Instagram official with "Dancing With The Stars" pro Sharna Burgess.

The 35-year-old ballroom dancer, posted a photo kissing Green, captioned "𝘏 𝘐 𝘔 💋"

September 2020: Fox appears on Kelly's new album

Kelly's pop punk album "Tickets To My Downfall" featured a cameo from his girlfriend. On "Banyan Tree," she asks "Do you, like, remember the stuff that you do with me?"

"Yes," Kelly insists.

"OK, I don't know because you're so high or, like, you get really drunk so I don't know if you remember it," Fox continues.

"Of course I do," Kelly says. "I cherish it."

May 2020: Fox appears in a Machine Gun Kelly music video, goes Instagram official

Rumors about the two dating were only fueled when Fox showed up in the music video for Kelly's single "Bloody Valentine." The video opened with a sultry Fox laying in bed next to the rapper and mouthing the words to the song while he is tied up with pink duct tape over his mouth.

Soon after, the two went public with their relationship, spending the summer gushing on Instagram and in interviews about their "instant connection."

"waited for eternity to find you again..." Kelly wrote on Instagram July 28.

In their first joint interview, Fox said she knew she and Kelly were meant to be once she learned he was hired as her "Midnight in the Switchgrass" co-star.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And (director Randall Emmett) was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh-oh,' " Fox said in the July 22 episode of the podcast "Give Them Lala … With Randall."

"I just felt it, like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that."

May 2020: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announce their split

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, 47, confirmed he and his wife of nearly 10 years had split on his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green," in a May 18 episode titled “Context.”

The actor said the couple became more distant when Fox was working out of the country for roughly five weeks shooting a film last year. He explained that since the end of 2019, they had been spending more time apart.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," he said. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship."

Green and Fox met in 2004 when Green guest-starred on the series "Hope & Faith" when Fox was 18 and he was 30. They became engaged in 2006 but broke it off before eventually marrying in June 2010.

They initially split in 2015, with Fox citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for separation in her divorce filing. But after Fox became pregnant with their now-4-year-old son Journey, the couple reconciled. They share two other children: Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 7.

“I will always love her,” Green added on his podcast. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.” He said the former couple will “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

After nearly 10 years of marriage and three children together, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green split.

Contributing: Rasha Ali, Pamela Avila, Charles Trepany and Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox relationship, including drinking blood