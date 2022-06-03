Machine Gun Kelly introduces his long-estranged mom to fans

Machine Gun Kelly has introduced his mom to his fans. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly and his mom are in a good place.

The rapper, born Colson Baker, posted a photo of himself on Thursday seated beside her, smiling.

"Introducing ... my mom," he captioned it.

Kelly, 32, has written songs over the years about his rocky relationship with his mother, whom he's said left him when he was young. In 2019's "Burning Memories," a track off his Hotel Diablo album, for instance, Kelly rapped, "Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew. I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you. I guess now I really wanna know the truth. How'd you leave your only child at 9 for another dude?"

His mom's departure was just part of a traumatic childhood that also included frequent moves, bullying from other kids and a difficult relationship with his father, with whom he made amends before he died in 2020. Kelly was openly devastated, and he explained six months later that he had started therapy for mental health and addiction issues.

Then, last June, he tweeted that his fans were "responsible" for him and his mother "reconnecting," after they had encouraged him to reach out to her.

wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting



July 1, 2021

Kelly's fans were ecstatic about the development in his personal life.

"I'm so happy for you i will literally cry," one person wrote.

"Time for healing," added another. "Love this."

One fan observed, "Y'all have the same smile."

Kelly's, of course, expected to expand his family soon when he marries actress Megan Fox. The two first stepped out together in May 2020, amid her split from Brian Austin Green, and he proposed to her with a ring featuring their birthstones — a diamond and an emerald — in January.

"We go to hell with each other," he told British GQ of their relationship in October. "It's ecstasy and agony for sure... I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."