Machine Gun Kelly says he's Peter Pan, Megan Fox is his Wendy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictured on June 27 in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

As Colson Baker — better known in music circles as Machine Gun Kelly — sees it, he's "just a broken boy who has Peter Pan syndrome."

The rapper and actor made the comment Tuesday on a live episode of the Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, while talking about his latest movie, Taurus. While it doesn't come out until later this month, he's already earning rave reviews for his performance as a self-destructive rocker.

"She [his character's assistant] understands that he was just a broken boy who has Peter Pan syndrome — which is me," Baker explained. "You don't want to grow up. You know what I mean? You're a lost boy, but you have Wendy, and Wendy doesn't want to be with the lost boy, but she's like, 'Come back home and be a grownup with me.' And you watch Peter Pan have the choice."

After that comment, interviewer Scott Feinberg asked Baker who had been his Wendy.

"Must I say?" he asked.

Baker was, of course, alluding to his fiancée, Megan Fox, who dressed as Pamela Anderson, while he dressed as Tommy Lee, for the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party on Friday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrate Halloween as Pam and Tommy. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)

In the interview, Baker also described his ultimate goal.

"What I want to be is a great friend and a great father and a great man to my lady and still be able to find some way where I can have this dream. In the [2022 movie] comedy Good Mourning, I wrote this line that just like so many of my lines will go over people's heads. He's trying out to become Batman in Good Mourning, and he chooses to go find his girl instead of going to the Batman audition, and there's this line where it's like, "You can't have your job and have your love." And then he goes, "Lose the girl, save the world or don't save the world like Batman would." Basically, it's making fun of the fact that there's always an ultimatum between your career and your home life. I don't want to be the most successful man and be lonely and look like a certain motherf***** does right now."

The magazine called that last part "an apparent reference to Kanye West."

Baker added that he also doesn't "want to lose the screams" of fans.

He and Fox coupled up after meeting on the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and announced plans to marry in January.