Machine Gun Kelly clue on 'Jeopardy' has viewers on Twitter crying laughing

On Monday's Jeopardy!, a clue involving rapper Machine Gun Kelly had all three contestants stumped, even though it was supported by an onscreen picture of Megan Fox's boyfriend himself.

"The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK," said host Ken Jennings. However, the buzzer eventually went off as neither Donna Lettow, Ashley Castle nor returning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider managed to guess Machine Gun Kelly. Regardless, Schneider continued to slay Monday night.

The current champion made history last week when she became the first transgender contestant to advance to the Tournament of Champions and earned the fourth-highest winnings in the history of the show. Her record-breaking streak continued on Christmas Eve, when she won her 18th consecutive game, totaling $706,800, which officially made her the highest-earning woman of all time.

Schneider ended Monday night's game in the lead with a 19-day cash winnings total of $745,200. Should she continue her dominance through Wednesday, Schneider will hit a 21-game win streak and will take over the fourth-place record for most consecutive wins behind Jeopardy! legend Jennings's 74-winning streak in 2004, followed by Matt Amodio's 38-winning streak earlier this year and James Holzhauer's 32-winning streak. Will she make it? Stay tuned to find out.

As for the MGK clue, viewers thought it was absolutely hilarious that no one knew who Machine Gun Kelly is, and took to Twitter with some pretty funny comments.

How blissful a life they all must live not knowing who MGK is #jeopardy — erin (@erinisprobsok) December 28, 2021

No one knowing Machine Gun Kelly made my day. 😭😭😭 #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/zLyByyU0Cf — Boosted Baddie🇹🇹 (@bkbusy718) December 28, 2021

Ken Jennings just saying MGK stands for “Machine Gun Kelly, apparently” gave me life. #jeopardy #MGK #I'M CRYING — Brittany K (@AndItWasGraaand) December 28, 2021

Not even 👑 Amy could answer the MGK clue correctly #jeopardy — Jay Dee (@JayAreDeez) December 28, 2021

Jeopardy! is a syndicated program; visit Jeopardy.com or check your local listings for the TV schedule.

