Machine Gun Kelly on doing ayahuasca with Megan Fox: 'We were exorcising some things out of us'

Machine Gun Kelly said doing ayahuasca with fiancée Megan Fox "was one of the most important things that happened to me in my life." The rocker stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and recalled tripping out with Fox in Costa Rica. Ayahuasca is a plant-based psychedelic with hallucinogenic effects.

"I remember walking up, it was a circle of about 20 people, and you're in the forest, in the jungle," Kelly began. "You're dieting, you're not eating past 5 p.m. or drinking water or anything... I was the last person to go up and take it."

Kelly continued, "They get to me and the shaman says something to the translator and the translator goes, 'She says you have a big shadow of darkness behind you and you need more.' And everyone in the circle was just looking when they gave me more of the cups because they all just did one."

The group took the herbal tea multiple nights.

Machine Gun Kelly tells his version of tripping on ayahuasca with Megan Fox. (Photo: FilmMagic)

"I remember even going into the third night, Megan was like 'I can't. I can't do this. I can't go back.' ... Her first night it was rainbows and unicorns, it was great. Her second night it was 'I don't ever want to see that again.'"

Fox previously called the experience "hell."

"We were exorcising some things out of us that we needed to get rid of. The plant was a medicine that really went inside, you could feel it working inside your body. Even after you left it stayed there so it was interesting," Kelly said of the life-changing experience.

The Transformers actress previously talked about the ayahuasca trip during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Fox said she "experienced her own personal hell" and an 'ego death.'

"It just goes straight into your soul and takes you into your psychological prison you hold yourself in," Fox explained. "It's your own version of hell. And I was definitely there."

It sounds like ayahuasca won't be on the menu at the couple's upcoming wedding.