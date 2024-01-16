Macaulay Culkin's Partner Brenda Song Sends Sweet Message To Kieran Culkin After Emmys Win

Brenda Song is sending a sweet message to her longtime partner Macaulay Culkin's brother, Kieran Culkin, after his epic Emmys win! The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story Monday night to celebrate his victory writing, "YAY KIERAN!!!!!!!" Her post came moments after the 41-year-old took home Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Roman Roy in "Succession." This marked his first Emmys win! And in pure Kieran fashion, his acceptance speech was one for the books as he emotionally thanked his mom and gave a special shout out to his wife, Jazz Charton.

