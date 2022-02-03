Macaulay Culkin, Fresh From Turning 40, Preps Middle-Aged Travel Series With ‘Tina’ Producer Lightbox

EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin recently turned 40 and he’s celebrating the occasion with a travelogue about becoming middle-aged.

That’s right, the cherub-faced star of Home Alone has entered his fifth decade (and as someone who is two weeks older than Culkin, I know exactly how he feels).

The actor is working with Lightbox, the production company behind HBO’s Tina, Sundance Diana doc The Princess and Discovery+’s The Curse of the Chippendales, to develop a premium documentary format – Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis – on the subject.

It comes after Culkin tweeted last year about his impending birthday, a post that generated over 3M likes.

This tweet, and its half a million retweets and 70,000 replies, is the starting point for the show, which will see him embark on a wild and intrepid journey to discover what hitting the big four-zero really means and asks the questions which anyone who’s dealing with the process of aging – and let’s face it, that’s all of us – needs to ask themselves.

Mack will address questions such as: How should we embrace getting older in a society obsessed by youth? What is midlife success and how do we measure it? How do we ensure unbridled passion doesn’t become a relic of our youth?

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Culkin famously starred in Home Alone and its sequel as well as films such as My Girl, The Good Son and Richie Rich before taking a break from acting. He returned in 2003 with a spot on Will & Grace and feature Party Monster and more recently in FX’s American Horror Story. He also founded The Pizza Underground, which parodied The Velvet Underground with pizza-themed songs.

Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis is exec produced by Lightbox co-founders Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn alongside Culkin’s manager Emily Gerson Saines, who has exec produced series including Tokyo Vice and Blindspotting. Culkin is represented by Brookside Artist Management.

Culkin said, “Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I’m in my 40s. Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense.”

“Mack remains as iconic, and as loved as ever – a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band,” added Jonathan and Simon Chinn. “Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us he’s having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who’s soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project.”

