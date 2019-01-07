Macaulay Culkin expertly trolls his little brother on Twitter during the Golden Globes

Anyone who grew up with an older sibling knows that no one will ever be able to troll you as efficiently and expertly as them.

Kieran Culkin just experienced this first hand at the 2019 Golden Globes. Culkin's older brother, Macaulay, trolled his little brother on Twitter through the whole thing.

As older brother Culkin settled in to live-tweet the Golden Globes, he was seemingly unaware that little brother Kieran was attending the show.

Getting ready to watch some Globes in a few hours. Globes of the Golden variety. #GoldenGlobes2019 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 6, 2019

When Kieran arrived on the red carpet, Macaulay tweeted out his surprise.

Oh shit! My brother is at the Golden Globes?! That is so cool! #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 6, 2019

And then went on to mercilessly troll his oblivious little brother.

My brother looks so handsome at the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/drWsLlslLh — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Oh my god, there he is! Hi, bro! pic.twitter.com/1Y3iG18bIz — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Macauley then patronisingly commented on his little brother's assigned seats and asked him to approach Lady Gaga for him, which is what we all would have done, in all fairness.

Whoa! Kieran has such good seats! Dude, ask Gaga why she isn't following me on Twitter! #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Macauley then took it to the next level when he claimed that he didn't know that Kieran was nominated for his role in drama series Succession, or what Succession even was.

HOLY SHIT KIERAN IS NOMINATED???



WHAT IS SUCCESSION?!



Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year. #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

When Kieran lost his category to Ben Whishaw from A Very English Scandal, Macauley tweeted that he had in fact been rooting for nominee Henry Winkler from Barry.

Macauley then requested that Kieran should be spared the news of his defeat, as if he hadn't just heard it announced live.

This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler. #GoldenGlobes



(No one tell Keiran he didn't win) — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Macualey then decided that Kieran had had enough, and apparently changed the channel entirely.

Fuck it, Alvin and the Chipmunks is on Nickelodeon right now. I'm gonna watch that. #goldenglobes l — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Guess that sibling teasing is not something you grow out of. Macauley (38) and Kieran (36) just proved that.