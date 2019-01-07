    Macaulay Culkin expertly trolls his little brother on Twitter during the Golden Globes

    Laura Byager
    Anyone who grew up with an older sibling knows that no one will ever be able to troll you as efficiently and expertly as them.

    Kieran Culkin just experienced this first hand at the 2019 Golden Globes. Culkin's older brother, Macaulay, trolled his little brother on Twitter through the whole thing.

    As older brother Culkin settled in to live-tweet the Golden Globes, he was seemingly unaware that little brother Kieran was attending the show.

    When Kieran arrived on the red carpet, Macaulay tweeted out his surprise. 

    And then went on to mercilessly troll his oblivious little brother.

    Macauley then patronisingly commented on his little brother's assigned seats and asked him to approach Lady Gaga for him, which is what we all would have done, in all fairness. 

    Macauley then took it to the next level when he claimed that he didn't know that Kieran was nominated for his role in drama series Succession, or what Succession even was. 

    When Kieran lost his category to Ben Whishaw from A Very English Scandal, Macauley tweeted that he had in fact been rooting for nominee Henry Winkler from Barry.

    Macauley then requested that Kieran should be spared the news of his defeat, as if he hadn't just heard it announced live. 

    Macualey then decided that Kieran had had enough, and apparently changed the channel entirely. 

    Guess that sibling teasing is not something you grow out of. Macauley (38) and Kieran (36) just proved that. 

