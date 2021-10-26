Mac Miller's drug supplier pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl-laced pills

A man has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of Mac Miller.

Stephen Walter "knowingly and intentionally" directed the rapper's drug dealer "to distribute fentanyl in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills," according to prosecutors. Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, accidentally overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills three years ago. Officials say fentanyl is "50 times more potent than heroin."

Yahoo Entertainment obtained a copy of the agreement, in which Walter, 48, pleads guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. He faced a more serious charge, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Man pleads guilty to supplying Mac Miller with deadly fentanyl-laced pills. (Photo: Getty Images)

According to the document, Walter directed Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, to give the counterfeit pills to Cameron James Pettit, 30. All three men were indicted on drug-related charges in 2019.

"[Walter] knew that the pills that he directed Reavis to give to Pettit contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance, and at all relevant times intended for Reavis to distribute the pills to Pettit," the document states.

Miller asked Pettit for 10 "blues" — short for oxycodone — Xanax and cocaine, three days before he was found dead. The "Circles" singer snorted the fentanyl-laced pills in combination with cocaine and alcohol.

"[Miller] would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills," the government claims.

Miller, who was open about his struggles with substance abuse, was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018. He was only 26.