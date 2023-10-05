Ma$e Hints At Diddy’s Alleged Relationship With 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D

Ma$e has seemingly alluded to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged association with Keefe D, the man recently charged as a suspect in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. During the latest episode of It Is What It Is, Ma$e reacted to Keefe D’s arrest during a segment reporting the news of the reputed gang member’s looming charges.

The Harlem native, who was signed to Bad Boy Records during the ’90s and likely aware of Keefe D’s long-rumored connection to Diddy and the label, feigned ignorance of the suspect’s identity. “Wait, where do I know that name from? That name sounds familiar,” the 48-year-old mockingly asked cohost Cam’ron and guest Bubba Dub.

Continuing to coyly inquire about Keefe D and the cause of his name being vaguely familiar to him, Ma$e doesn’t reference any names directly, insisting he’s honestly clueless as to the root of his recollection. “No, for real. I don’t know what you talking about,” Ma$e responded when pressed by Bubba Dub, who gave a blatant hint at whom the artist was alluding to, saying “Baaaad Boyyyy” in a cadence similar to the mogul while imitating his signature dance.

Rappers Mase (L) and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs pose for a photo at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida.

The guest then shared with viewers that Keefe D had been accused of plotting Shakur’s murder, news which Ma$e acted surprised by. “Ohhh… that’s crazy,” the “Feel So Good” creator replied, before adding “I pray 2Pac gets justice whoever is involved.” The quip prompted chuckles from the room, as Ma$e clarified that he was not being facetious in regards to his well wishes. “I don’t even mean that in no joking way,” he added.

Rumors and theories have swirled around Diddy’s speculatory role in the deaths of both Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. with numerous figures accusing the rapper of having dealings with underworld figures that may have resulted in the latter’s death. The executive was once alleged by Keefe D to have discussed paying the South Side Crips $1 million to murder Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.

However, Keefe D says that he, nor the gang, ever received the down-payment for the alleged hit. It’s also been alleged that The Notorious B.I.G.’s death was a result of Diddy’s failure to pay off a debt owned to the Crips, but none of those claims have yet to be confounded with hard evidence. It’s also been said that Diddy employed gang members to serve as security for himself and Bad Boy artists while on the West Coast during the discord between Death Row Records and Bad Boy amid Shakur’s beef with Biggie.

When asked about those rumors in 2016, the 53-year-old shot the allegations down, refusing to even address them. “We don’t talk about things that are nonsense,” he said on the Breakfast Club at the time. “We don’t even entertain nonsense, so we not even gonna go there, with all due respect.”

Watch Ma$e speak about Keefe D on It Is What It Is below.

