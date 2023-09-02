‘I’m Not Even Gonna Attempt’: ‘Claim to Fame’ Winner Gabriel Cannon Says He Can’t Name All of Brother Nick Cannon’s 12 Children Without Google

Nick Cannon’s younger brother Gabriel has been hitting the publicity trail ever since he won the second season of “Claim to Fame,” a reality competition in which celebrity relatives cohabitate incognito.

Nick Cannon’s brother Gabriel jokes that he uses Google to remember his nieces and nephews’ names. (Photos: @nickcannon/Instagram; gabrielcannonmusic)

The community stakeholder, who says he will use the $100,000 to start the construction of an empowerment center for kids in Los Angeles, says he has not met all of his brother’s children — Nick has fathered 12 — and definitely can’t recite all of their names.

The Cannons boast a sizable clan. The former talk show host alone currently has 11 children, but don’t expect Uncle Gabriel to name them without the alley-oop from the internet.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gabriel was asked if he could name all of his brother’s children.

“I haven’t met them, but did y’all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy,” he said.

When asked if he has their names written down somewhere “just in case” he needs to know them, he said yes.

“That or Google,” he joked. “They’re all on the internet.”

The television mogul and the six mothers of his children did not make it easy to remember his kids’ names, giving them all very unique names.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Admits He’s a Bad ‘Juggler’ When It Comes to His 12 Kids, Hints at Getting a Vasectomy

His 12-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey are named Moroccan and Monroe. Brittany Bell has three children with the “Masked Singer” host and producer: sons Golden, 6, and Rise Messiah, 11 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2.

Abby De La Rosa also has three children with Nick: Beautiful, a 9-month-old girl, and 2-year-old twin boys Zion and Zillion. His 1-year-old son Legendary is with Bre Tiesi, while LaNisha Cole is the mother of his 11-month-old daughter, Onyx.

Nick Cannon recreated the funny movie scene 2009 Dance Flick Shawn Wayne & Essence Atkins. He claims this is how he can visit all 12 of his kids. pic.twitter.com/n1oUWeUTTv — Kingdom Ent Media Film (@ent_film) September 2, 2023

He also had a son with his girlfriend Alyssa Scott named Zen, who died of a brain tumor in 2021 when he was only 5 months old. Last December the two welcomed a daughter, Halo.

During a previous interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” the 42-year-old was put to the test himself to name all of his kids. He mentioned everyone including Zen, but left out Onyx, and his mother was not happy about it.

“I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her. ONYX ICE COLE,” Cole wrote in a cryptic message online.

One might think that financially the “Wild ‘N Out” creator would have allowances for the various children he is responsible for. But he said that is not the case, disputing claims he has a set amount he gives his kids and their moms.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

“It ain’t even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don’t give myself that,” Nick once stated. “What they need they get it; there’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive.”

“That’s why they call me the provider,” he added, “whatever you need.”

The big brother may even take care of his little brothers, prompting Gabriel to suggest in his interview with Bossip that Nick loved the “Claim to Fame” show because it kept “some of his money in his pocket!”

While Nick doesn’t have 11+ brothers and sisters, he knows what it feels like to be a part of a big family. In addition to Gabriel, he is the eldest of three other younger brothers: Reuben, Javen, and Caleb.