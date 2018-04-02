‘I’m back!’, says Arnold Schwarzenegger as he updates fans after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger has returned to social media after undergoing heart surgery, telling fans: “I’m back.”

The 70-year-old Terminator actor and former California governor underwent a scheduled procedure to replace a valve on Thursday.

On Monday he told his 4.43 million followers on Twitter: “It’s true: I’m back!

“I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one – but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for.

“Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages.”

The pulmonic valve originally was installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect and had to be replaced.