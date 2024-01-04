'Lyvia's House' returns to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts for final screening

Jan. 3—After more than a year on the film festival trail, "Lyvia's House" will return to Yuba City for a final showing at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts on Jan. 19.

The film had its world premiere in Yuba City just about a year ago, which quickly sold out. This month's showing will be the audiences' final chance to catch "Lyvia's House" in all its big screen glory before it debuts on regular streaming services.

"Lyvia's House" may be best described as a psychological thriller, made locally popular by highlighting iconic landscapes and staple landmarks of the Yuba-Sutter area. It was written by Patricia V. Davis, a resident novelist, and includes a cast of local actors working alongside some outside seasoned professionals.

The inspiration for "Lyvia's House" is said to be loosely based on a series of true missing persons incidents that occurred in the area years ago. The film's protagonist, Tara Manning, is an up-and-coming journalist enjoying a posh lifestyle in Lake Las Vegas, Nevada. But everything changes when Manning falls in love with an aspiring architect named Johnny Beers who asks Manning to move in with him — 600 miles away to a house previously owned by an Italian artist named Lyvia.

Lyvia's old house sits in front of a walnut orchard in the rural California town of River Oaks. In the couple's new neighborhood, talk of the lovely young Lyvia is dismissive, even mocking. Yet Manning soon begins to suspect the artist's disappearance has something to do with serial murders committed 20 years earlier. Manning soon begins to see and hear things that become more and more irrational, doubting her own sanity.

Whether or not Manning is truly experiencing a dissolving sense of reality, or if she is simply unaware of the tortured relationships that surround her becomes the final question.

The Jan. 19 showing will take place at 6 p.m. and tickets are currently available online at yubasutterarts.org for $20 each. This gala-style event will also include a meet and greet with the cast and crew and plenty of photo opportunities.