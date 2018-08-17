Lyric McHenry: Family Says They Didn't Know She Was Pregnant, Are Awaiting Autopsy Results

Lyric McHenry: Family Says They Didn't Know She Was Pregnant

The circumstances surrounding Lyric McHenry‘s death remain shrouded in mystery.

McHenry — a Stanford University alum who appeared on E!’s EJNYC in 2016 — was found unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday in the Bronx area of New York City. She was transported to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

According to the New York Daily News, McHenry was 20 weeks pregnant and was found with a small Ziplock bag of cocaine.

Now, a spokesperson for McHenry’s family says they had no idea McHenry was expecting.

“She never told any of her family members that she was pregnant,” spokeswoman Edna Sims Porter told the Daily Mail.

According to Porter, after her death, a friend of McHenry told authorities she was 20 weeks pregnant.

“I’ve seen the police report and I talked to the police about that and they said to me ‘That was from someone that we interviewed.’ That’s one of the things we’re going to find out the details about.”

“We’re all baffled because you don’t even see a baby bump,” she continued. “Twenty weeks, that’s five months right? It seems like she would be showing.”

Porter also told PEOPLE that while it’s not officially confirmed whether McHenry was pregnant or not, if she was, she had not informed her family.

Porter said an autopsy of McHenry’s body was conducted Wednesday to determine the official cause and manner of death. The results have not yet been released and a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told PEOPLE that the case remains “pending determination at this time.”

A spokesperson for the NYPD told PEOPLE the investigation remains ongoing; they were unable to confirm the pregnancy or any of the details in the police report.

Porter told the Daily Mail the family believes the circumstances around McHenry’s death are suspicious and that they had “no knowledge of her using drugs.”

McHenry’s death came hours after she celebrated her birthday during a night out with friends, which she chronicled with pictures and videos shared on her Instagram story. According to the social media posts, McHenry was at the Frederick Hotel, the Soho Grand Hotel and the Dream Hotel.

In a statement to PEOPLE earlier this week, McHenry’s family honored the “brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice.”

“Lyric’s warmth, compassion and energy will be missed by many and the family would appreciate that all speculation surrounding the circumstances of death cease until the real facts are determined during the current investigation by the NYPD and the City of New York,” they continued.

The funeral service will be held in McHenry’s hometown of Los Angeles, at a date to be determined.

