Britney Spears' mom Lynne shares cryptic message about 'freedom' in wake of the singer's conservatorship ending

Britney Spears' mother posts cryptic message after Spears' conservatorship ends. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne posted a cryptic message in the wake of the end of her daughter’s more than 13-year long conservatorship .

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, had the chart-topping artist placed under a conservatorship in 2008 following her public mental health struggles. However, in a June 23 court testimony, the singer spoke out about the lack of control she has over her own personal and financial life, making it explicitly clear for the first time that she wanted the conservatorship — which she claimed was abusive and exploitative — to end.

That’s what happened on November 12, when a judge declared that Spears’ conservatorship was “no longer required.”

That day, Lynne took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic quote, reading, “Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” While it’s unclear if Lynne’s message is about Spears, the word choice “freedom” raised eyebrows, as the movement to end Spears’ conservatorship has long been called “Free Britney.”

Lynne Spears shared a message about freedom in the wake of Britney's conservatorship ending. (Photo: Lynne Spears/Instagram)

The “Oops! I Did It Again” singer, however, has spoken out against her mother in recent weeks. In a since-deleted Instagram post , the Crossroads actress wrote, “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”

Spears added, “She secretly ruined my life … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f–k yourself!!!!”

On the day of her conservatorship dissolvement, the pop star took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her fans, sharing video from a Free Britney rally outside of the court.

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy," she captioned the post. "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen."