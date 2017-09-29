Lynda Carter Fires Back at James Cameron's 'Thuggish' 'Wonder Woman' Criticisms: 'You Poor Soul'

The original Wonder Woman is not OK with the 'Terminator' director's recent controversial remarks.

Lynda Carter is weighing in on James Cameron's derisive Wonder Woman remarks, and needless to say, the TV icon isn't having any of it.

Carter -- who famously played the Amazonian warrior princess in the live-action Wonder Woman television series from 1975 to 1979 -- took to Facebook on Thursday to call out the Avatar director for continuing to criticize the recent Wonder Woman film, as well as director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot.

"To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul," Carter wrote. "Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women--we are more than the sum of our parts."

"Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised," she continued. "This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron--because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So--STOP IT."

NEWS: James Cameron Stands By Controversial 'Wonder Woman' Remarks, Slams Gal Gadot's 'Form-Fitting' Costume

Carter's heated remarks come after a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter where Cameron doubled down on earlier comments he made last month claiming that Gadot's portrayal of the DC comics heroine represented "an objectified icon" and that the character was "a step backwards" for strong female characters in film.

In an interview published on Wednesday, Cameron said he'll "stand by" his comments, and proceeded to suggest that Gadot is too beautiful to play a strong female hero.

"She was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She's absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that's not breaking ground," Cameron said. "They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the '60s."

WATCH: Gal Gadot Shares Sweet Moment with Little Girl Dressed as Wonder Woman

Cameron also claimed that the hero of his Terminator franchise, Sarah Conner (played by Linda Hamilton) is a better example of a feminist hero because, "She just wasn't treated as a sex object. There was nothing sexual about her character."

The blockbuster filmmaker's original comments elicited a pointed response from Jenkins, who called him out for suggesting that a power female character has to be "hard, tough and troubled to be strong" and that beautiful women can't be treated seriously.

Jenkins posted a strongly worded open letter that said Cameron's "inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to woman all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman," adding, "There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman."

WATCH: Patty Jenkins on What's to Come in 'Wonder Woman' 2

While Cameron might not have appreciated Wonder Womanas much as many movie goers, the film was a massive hit for Warner Bros., and the highest grossing live-action film ever directed by a woman.

The studio has already scheduled the Wonder Woman sequel for a December 2019 release, and Jenkins has been tapped to helm the project.

Carter and Gadot actually united on the red carpet at the Wonder Woman premiere in May, and ET caught up with the 32-year-old star, who had nothing but love for her fellow Diana Prince portrayer.

"I just love her very much so," she marveled. "She is such a special women and a unique person and it's always great to see her especially tonight where she's going to see the movie for the first time. And my heart is going crazy."

Check out the video below for more from Gadot and Carter on passing the Wonder Woman torch.

Related Articles