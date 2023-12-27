New matches have been announced for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil.

Following Dragon Lee’s successful NXT North American Championship defense against Charlie Dempsey and Joe Coffey on December 19, LWO’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro returned to come to Lee’s aid. As a result, Lee, Wilde, and Del Toro will now face three members of the No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, or Myles Borne) next week.

The NXT men’s Breakout tournament will conclude on the first episode of the new year as Riley Osborne will face Oba Femi. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez and Arianna Grace will continue their feud with a singles match at New Year’s Evil.

It’s also been announced that Ridge Holland will participate in an interview after “injuring” NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov on December 19.

Below is the updated lineup for January 2:

NXT Championship : Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Women’s Championship : Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Blair Davenport

Men’s Breakout Tournament Finals : Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi

Ranch Hand or Servant For A Day Match :Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Dragon Lee & LWO

Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grace

Ridge Holland exclusive interview

WrestleZone will have complete coverage of the show as it airs.

RELATED: WWE NXT Results (12/26/23)

The post LWO vs. No Quarter Catch Crew And More Set For 1/2 WWE NXT New Year’s Evil appeared first on Wrestlezone.