Luther season 5: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

It's official: Luther is coming back

There's still "unfinished business" for Idris Elba's John Luther, so four brand new episodes are coming to BBC One to answer all of our questions – and pose some new ones.

"What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London?" asked series creator Neil Cross. "It can't be over, can it? There's so much we don't know. So much unfinished business.

"The thing is, we've been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he's up to. And as for me, I'm scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who's going to stop them, if not John Luther?"

Here's everything we know about series five - the "biggest" series yet - so far...

Luther air date: When can I see it?

View photos Photo credit: BBC More

Cross had completed scripts for the new series as of December 2017 and revealed that shooting was set to begin in January 2018.

Filming officially got underway on January 10, with the BBC providing some first-look images and a short-clip of Idris Elba on-set, back in his familiar Luther ensemble.

"It's good to be back in London, back in the coat," Idris Elba said in a statement.

"We missed John Luther," added Neil Cross. "We missed some old friends. And we wanted to make the biggest, scariest, darkest, most thrilling series of Luther there's ever been. So that's what we've come back to do."

In terms of scheduling, Cross confirmed to Digital Spy that a late 2018 air-date is looking likely.

The fifth series of Luther will be produced by Derek Ritchie (Class, Doctor Who) and directed by Jamie Payne (The Alienist, White Princess).

Luther season 5 spoilers?

What's the next series about? Here's the BBC's official synopsis: "When the moonless shadows of London give birth to a new nightmare, DCI John Luther must once again confront the depths of human depravity. As a series of monstrous killings becomes ever more audacious, Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday are confounded by a tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an unspeakable horror.

"But even as the case brings him closer than ever to the nature of true evil, a reluctant Luther must also face the ghosts of his own past. Striding back into the line of fire, he must choose who to protect… and who to sacrifice. Whatever his next move, it will have devastating consequences for those around him - and change John Luther forever."

Luther cast: who's in it?

View photos Photo credit: BBC/Steffan Hill More

Joining Big Driis for the new series will be old favourites Dermot Crowley (DSU Martin Schenk) and Michael Smiley (Benny Silver), with Patrick Malahide - who debuted in series 4 as gangster George Cornelius - also returning.

BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku will be John's latest partner DS Catherine Halliday (apparently replacing Rose Leslie's DS Emma Lane, who's not expected to return).

There's no word yet on Laura Haddock's Megan, though it might be slightly odd if she didn't resurface since – SPOILER ALERT – she was established as Luther's next big bad at the end of season four.

Then, of course, there's Ruth Wilson's Alice – apparently killed by Megan in the previous series. But is she really gone for good?