Lupita Nyong'o Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance After Split from Selema Masekela

The actress attended GO Campaign's 2023 GO Gala with her mom just two days after announcing her breakup

Shutterstock for GO Campaign Lupita Nyong'o at GO Campaign's 2023 GO Gala, which she attended with her mom, Dorothy.

Lupita Nyong'o attended her first red carpet following her breakup from Selema Masekela.

The 40-year-old actress was present at GO Campaign’s 2023 GO Gala on Saturday, just two days after announcing her split from Masekela.

Nyong'o — who was joined for the evening by her mother, Dorothy Nyong'o — attended the charity event in a plunging cream-colored dress and a matching cowrie shell headpiece.

Her mother, meanwhile, wore a silky, gold gown.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign Lupita Nyong'o, Dorothy Nyong'o

The event, which also saw stars such as Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse and Robin Wright in attendance, raised money for the GO Campaign, which aims to improve the lives of vulnerable children by investing at the local, grassroots level.

“We find and vet incredible local heroes and bring them to you and say, ‘Help their dreams come true, help realize their vision and save children's lives,’ ” founder and CEO Scott Fifer told PEOPLE at the gala.

“Our local heroes around the world, they represent hope more than anybody I've ever met before because they are on the front lines of poverty,” he added. “They're on the front lines of peace. They're on the front lines of making our planet a better place and a healthier place for children.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Lupita Nyong'o

Two days before she stepped out at the charity gala, Nyong'o announced her breakup from Masekela — whom she had been publicly dating since December 2022 — in an Instagram post.

The Oscar winner began by acknowledging that "there are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering."

"At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," she wrote. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

The Us star then detailed that she felt the urge to "run into the shadows and hide" amid the heartbreak, but said, "I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

Nyong'o added that she decided to go public with the breakup to "to keep it 💯” and hoped that her experience “might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.”

She concluded the post with a final piece of wisdom: “Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Lupita Nyong'o and ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela.

The same day she attended the GO Gala, Nyong'o shared another message on her Instagram Story, this time thanking her fans for their support amid her breakup.

"Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news," she began. "The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm."

"And it feels comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather," Nyong'o added.

The actress said that her followers have "shared resources that have helped [them] move through the pain,” and went on to share several quotes that resonated with her.



