Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of ‘The 355’ Virtual Press Day

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis which forced the star to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.”

Nyong’o shared news of her test results on social media, tweeting, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness.” The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her message.

Prior to testing positive, Nyong’o intended to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebasitan Stan and director Simon Kinberg for a round of virtual interviews promoting the espionage thriller, which lands in theaters on Friday. Nyong’o plays Khadijah, a former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist, in the fast-paced, globe-trotting movie which brings together a formidable foursome of top agents (Chastain, Kruger, Nyong’o and Cruz) as they try to retrieve a top-secret weapon that’s fallen into mercenary hands, all while staying one step ahead of the mysterious Lin Mi Sheng (Fan), who is tracking their every move.

Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to share her positive test results amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases amid the discovery of the omicron variant. Earlier Tuesday, Seth Meyers tweeted that he’d tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID and taping for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” had been canceled for the week. On Monday, “The View” shifted to a remote production plan after host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID.

“The 355” is in theaters on Jan. 7.

