Lupita Nyong’o, Joshua Jackson Seemingly Confirm Their Rumored Relationship

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson may have just confirmed their rumored romance with some PDA.

The two actors were spotted talking while walking hand in hand at Joshua Tree National Park in California on Tuesday (Dec. 5).

The Black Panther actress and Dawson’s Creek star’s latest public outing comes after they were reportedly seen leaving LA’s Erewhon Market together in a Tesla the day before. Back in October, the couple attended a Janelle Monáe concert with friends, as TMZ caught photos of them getting close in the audience.

The new romance comes on the heels of both respective parties recently splitting from their previous relationships.

Early October, Jackson’s wife of more than three years, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce over “irreconcilable differences.”

Following the separation, Jackson was reportedly “heartbroken” over the decision, with a source saying, “He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever.”

(L-R) Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Nyong’o also announced her breakup from ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekea, the same day as photos of her and Jackson surfaced online from the Monáe concert.

In the lengthy post, the actress announced on Instagram: “It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

She continued, “I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”

“The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it [100 emoji], and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup” she ended.

