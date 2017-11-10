Lupita Nyong’o hits out at Grazia magazine over image of her hair

Her comments come after Solange Knowles criticised ES Magazine for altering her image.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o has accused Grazia magazine of altering her hair on the magazine’s cover “to fit a more Eurocentric notion” of beauty.

The star, 34, who was raised in Kenya, appears on the front of the UK edition of the glossy fashion title.

Nyong’o posted before and after photographs on Twitter and told her followers: “Disappointed that Grazia UK edited out and smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmh (don’t touch my hair)”.

Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmh pic.twitter.com/10UUScS7Xo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 10, 2017

And the Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress added on Instagram: “As I have made clear so often in the past with every fibre of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too.

“Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are.

“I am disappointed that Grazia UK invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like.

“Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hair style and texture.”

How Lupita Nyong'o became her own role model https://t.co/oz5SiFP4n2 pic.twitter.com/1GquMDK450 — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) November 10, 2017

Her comments come after Evening Standard title ES Magazine apologised to Solange Knowles over an image of the US singer on its cover.

Knowles, who released a song called Don’t Touch My Hair, complained that her appearance had been altered.

“dtmh (don’t touch my hair) @eveningstandardmagazine”, she wrote on Instagram.

The magazine said in a statement that the photograph was amended for layout purposes but it regretted the offence caused by the finished artwork.

“The decision to amend the photograph was taken for layout purposes but plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange,” it said.

Grazia UK has been contacted for comment.