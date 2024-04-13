Luminate Streaming Ratings: ‘Ripley,’ ‘Files of the Unexplained,’ ‘3 Body Problem’ Dominate Series; ‘Scoop’ Breaks Big in Movies for April 5-11

The premiere week of Netflix’s “Ripley” elbowed “3 Body Problem” out of the No. 1 slot among streaming original series for the week of April 5-11, according to Luminate streaming ratings.

Among streaming original movies, “Scoop” managed a solid break for Netflix while Amazon Prime Video’s “Road House” hung tough in its third full week in release.

More from Variety

“Ripley,” the much talked-about adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s classic fraudster saga “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” from Oscar-winning screenwriter Steve Zaillian, debuted with about 670.1 million minutes watched across its eight episodes. That translates to about 1.5 million views.

A sleeper entrant at No. 2 was Netflix’s unscripted crime docu “Files of the Unexplained,” with 531.3 million minutes watched across eight episodes. The show’s audience grew 276% in its first full week in release after premiering on April 3.

Landing at No. 6 was Netflix’s “Parasyte: The Grey,” a Korean-language drama that delivered 254.3 milllion minutes viewed in its first week in release. That works out to about 856,000 views across the series’ six episodes, an impressive showing given that Luminate ratings only track U.S. viewership.

“Fallout,” Prime Video’s video game adaptation, corralled 285.3 million minutes acros its eight Season 1 episodes in its first two days in release (April 10-11), strong enough to rank at No. 5 for the week. Netflix’s German drama “Crooks,” which debuted April 4, came in at No. 10 and was a big mover on the chart, spiking more than 3,700% in its first full week in release to 165.4 million minutes over 8 episodes.

Last week’s sleeper performer, the Biblical-themed “Testament: The Story of Moses,” fell to No. 8 with 179.7 million minutes viewed. That was down 70% from the March 29-April 4 frame when the Netflix series impressed by coming at No. 2 in its first full week in release.

On the movie side, “Scoop,” which tells the story of Prince Andrew’s disastrous 2019 sitdown TV interview with the BBC, broke at No. 2 with 278.6 million minutes viewed in its first week in release. That’s about 2.7 million views over the 102-minute runtime of the Gillian Anderson-Rufus Sewell starrer directed by Philip Martin. “Road House,” helmed by Doug Liman, topped the chart again with 295.1 million minutes viewed.

Disclosure: Variety and Luminate share a common owner in Penske Media Corp.

(Pictured top: “Scoop”)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.