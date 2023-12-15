Luminarias on Scenic Drive, photos with Santa and Drag Queen Christmas among things to do

The holiday fun continues in El Paso with public ice skating, photos with Santa and a chance to see luminarias along Scenic Drive.

The luminarias, organized by Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, are not only a chance to enjoy a holiday tradition but also an opportunity to help the community. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods, which will be collected at the top of Scenic Drive.

The Plaza Classic Film Festival also continues with holiday movies for the whole family. And El Paso Farm Land will turn their property into a holiday scene with great photo opportunities for families.

El Paso adults may want to make plans for the fun Drag Queen Christmas show at the Plaza Theatre Dec. 19.

Nativity at El Paso's Farm Land

El Paso's Farm Land (aka El Paso's Corn Maze) will have a Christmas backdrop, including the missions and a live Nativity and Santa for photos from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16-23 at 1100 Nuevo Tanks Blvd. Admission without coupon is $5 for persons ages 3 and up.

Public ice skating

The ice-skating rink outside the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Drive, will have public skating throughout December. Dates and times available are 8 to 11:45 a.m., and noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17-23, Dec. 26-30, and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31. Public skating admission is $20, and military admission is $19, and free skate rental. Information: 915-479-7825.

El Pasoans ice skate at the outdoor rink in the El Paso Convention Center plaza Scherr as the Legate Celebration of Lights Parade and Holiday Lighting Ceremony kicks off WinterFest 2023 Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

WinterFest ice skating

Take a spin on the outdoor ice-skating rink at WinterFest at the El Paso convention center plaza. It is open through Jan. 1. The rink features family-friendly programming, live entertainment and local vendors seven days a week. Skating sessions are 50 minutes long.

Fort Selden Historic Site holiday event

The New Mexico Historic Sites at Fort Selden Historic Site will have its annual Noche de las Luminarias event from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15 at 1280 Fort Selden Road, Radium Springs, New Mexico.

During the event, visitors can expect more than 900 luminarias lining the Fort's footprint, a campfire, and family-friendly activities, including holiday-themed crafts. Join the site in saying goodbye to 2023 and make a wish for 2024 by the campfire. Tickets are $7 for adults and free for children.

They are available online at https://my.nmculture.org/20947/27727.

Centro de Salud La Fe luminarias

Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe will have its traditional luminarias along Scenic Drive from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 16. The event is free, however, the center accepts canned food at the top of Scenic Drive with Santa. Cash donations are also taken to help feed El Paso families in need.

Vehicles can enter Scenic Drive at Richmond Avenue (east of the mountain). Traffic will enter Scenic Drive at Richmond Avenue and head westbound in a single lane. Vehicles will exit Scenic Drive at Rim Road. Drivers are asked to dim their vehicle's lights and proceed slowly and cautiously along the event route. For safety reasons, participants are asked to remain inside their vehicles at all times.

Holiday movies

The Plaza Classic Film Festival's holiday movies series will feature "Frozen" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the El Paso Museum of Art EP Energy Auditorium. The Polar Express" will be shown at 1 p.m. and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Plaza Theatre. All free. No ticket is necessary.

Photos with Santa

Barnett Harley Davidson will offer Photos with Santa for free from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at 8262 Gateway Blvd. N.

Posadas

The St. John Paul II Catholic Church will have its children's posada at 6 p.m. Dec. 16-17 at 518 Gallagher St. The event includes pinata and goodies, first come, first served. Free.

St. Raphael's Catholic Church will have its traditional posada from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at 2301 Zanzibar Road. Free.

Drag Queen Christmas

Drag Queen Christmas: Hosted by Miz Cracker, the Drag Queen Christmas will feature Netflix superstar Alyssa Edwards and others at 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Plaza Theatre. Tickets are $35 to $75, plus fees, available at Ticketmaster.com.

