Luke Wilson involved in fatal car accident in Los Angeles

Actor Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums, Legally Blonde) was involved in a car crash that left one person dead and two injured yesterday evening, a Los Angeles police spokesman has said.

The crash involved a Ferrari and a BMW in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood at 6.31pm on Tuesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Wilson wasn’t driving either car, but his Toyata Fj was clipped by the Ferrari, which hit the BMW before crashing into a tree.

Professional golfer Bill Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari, with Haas’ driver pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a nearby hospital.

Detective Jeff Fischer of the LAPD told local television station KTLA: “I can confirm Luke Wilson was driving the vehicle, the Toyota FJ that was travelling northbound. His vehicle just basically got clipped by the Ferrari.”

A statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department said the two people injured – a 35-year-old male and 50-year-old female – were “both in serious condition”.

Wilson, 46, is currently filming the big screen adaptation of Donna Tartt’s novel The Goldfinch, alongside Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard and Sarah Paulson. It’s scheduled for an October release.

We’ll update this story as new information comes in.





Read more

Bill Paxton’s family sues for wrongful death, blaming ‘maverick’ surgery

Mark Millar on why Warner Bros is struggling with the DC movies (exclusive)

Sony apologises after anger over ‘food allergy bullying’ in Peter Rabbit movie